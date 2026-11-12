Katie Loxton's first-ever suitcase range comes with customisable straps and embroidered initials
They'll be much easier to spot on the airport carousel
Katie Loxton has launched its first-ever hardshell suitcase range, the Avora Hardshell Suitcase. Available in cabin and large check-in sizes, the new cases are designed to complement the brand's existing Milan Cabin Bag collection.
Both sizes come in two tonal colourways, black and cream, and can be customised with a choice of suitcase straps. There are 14 styles available, with the option to personalise the straps for an additional cost or add embroidered initials to your case. This sets your luggage apart from other best suitcases, as well as making it easier to spot in the airport.
The Avora range is available to shop now from the Katie Loxton website, with the Large Hardshell Suitcase priced at £249.99 and the Hardshell Cabin Case costing £199.99.
Made from durable, impact-resistant polycarbonate, the suitcases are designed to survive knocks and bumps whilst remaining relatively lightweight. The hard shell is also water-resistant, and both sizes feature a TSA-approved combination lock, four smooth-rolling 360-degree wheels and a retractable handle, alongside a top handle for easier lifting.
Inside, multiple pockets and a compression strap help keep clothes and accessories organised, and each case comes with a dustbag for storage and a three-year warranty. There's even the option to add a free personalised gift bag, making either suitcase a perfect gift for Christmas.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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