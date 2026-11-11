Apple brings back its travel adapter kit at a pretty reasonable price

TL;DR Apple has relaunched its World Travel Adapter Kit following the discontinuation of the original model.

The £39 kit includes five interchangeable plugs covering multiple countries worldwide.

It's compatible with Apple's 70W and 140W Power Adapters and is available from Apple and selected retailers.

Apple has launched an updated version of its World Travel Adapter Kit worldwide, following the discontinuation of the original model last year. The new kit has been refreshed in response to what Apple describes as “updated regulations."

Like many of the best travel adapters, Apple's World Travel Adapter Kit is designed to work in multiple countries, making it useful for international trips. It's also compatible with the latest versions of Apple's 70W and 140W Power Adapters.

The Apple World Travel Adapter Kit costs £39/$39/€45 and is available from the Apple Store and selected retailers, including Amazon. Buyers can choose free one-business-day delivery or opt for in-store collection.

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(Image credit: Apple)

Inside the kit, you'll find five interchangeable AC plugs, including Type A for North America and Japan, Type C for Europe and Brazil, Type D for India, Type G for the UK, UAE and Singapore, and Type I for Australia and New Zealand.

Apple has also published a guide to using extension cables and duckheads with Apple power adapters, which provides further information about its power adapter accessories.

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