Apple brings back its travel adapter kit at a pretty reasonable price
The original model was discontinued last year
Apple has launched an updated version of its World Travel Adapter Kit worldwide, following the discontinuation of the original model last year. The new kit has been refreshed in response to what Apple describes as “updated regulations."
Like many of the best travel adapters, Apple's World Travel Adapter Kit is designed to work in multiple countries, making it useful for international trips. It's also compatible with the latest versions of Apple's 70W and 140W Power Adapters.
The Apple World Travel Adapter Kit costs £39/$39/€45 and is available from the Apple Store and selected retailers, including Amazon. Buyers can choose free one-business-day delivery or opt for in-store collection.
Inside the kit, you'll find five interchangeable AC plugs, including Type A for North America and Japan, Type C for Europe and Brazil, Type D for India, Type G for the UK, UAE and Singapore, and Type I for Australia and New Zealand.
Apple has also published a guide to using extension cables and duckheads with Apple power adapters, which provides further information about its power adapter accessories.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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