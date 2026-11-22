The ultimate gift guide for people who are impossible to buy for – all tried and tested by us
Consider your Christmas shopping sorted
Christmas shopping is all fun and games until you have to buy a gift for someone who's impossible to shop for. We've all got one – whether it's a parent who buys anything they need as soon as they see it, or a partner who's as picky as they come. Either way, finding the right present can be a challenge.
That's why I've put together a list of our favourite Christmas gifts for the trickiest people to buy for, along with a little guidance on who each one is best suited to. However, this guide is a little different from the usual gift round-ups, as we've personally used and tested every product featured. That means each one has earned our seal of approval, so you can feel confident you're buying something worth having.
Take a look through the options below and remember to click the View details buttons to find out what each product does, what we love most about it and who we'd recommend it for.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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