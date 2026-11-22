Christmas shopping is all fun and games until you have to buy a gift for someone who's impossible to shop for. We've all got one – whether it's a parent who buys anything they need as soon as they see it, or a partner who's as picky as they come. Either way, finding the right present can be a challenge.

That's why I've put together a list of our favourite Christmas gifts for the trickiest people to buy for, along with a little guidance on who each one is best suited to. However, this guide is a little different from the usual gift round-ups, as we've personally used and tested every product featured. That means each one has earned our seal of approval, so you can feel confident you're buying something worth having.

Take a look through the options below and remember to click the View details buttons to find out what each product does, what we love most about it and who we'd recommend it for.

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