Your Echo smart speaker can now book your holiday thanks to new Alexa+ collaboration

QUICK SUMMARY Alexa+ has teamed up with eDreams ODIGEO to let users plan and book trips across flights, hotels, packages, rail and car rental using natural language. The integration, which is rolling out in the coming weeks, will use eDreams ODIGEO's AI-powered travel platform to find personalised options and securely handle bookings.

It’s been announced that Alexa+ and eDreams ODIGEO have collaborated, meaning you can now plan a trip across flights, hotels, packages, rail and car rental via your Echo smart speaker or the Alexa+ browser.

Using natural language, users can simply ask Alexa+ to find and book a trip based on their preferences, with the experience powered by an MCP. Alexa+ then uses eDreams ODIGEO's network to present relevant options directly within the conversation, so there's no need to jump between different websites or apps.

Everything is handled by eDreams' AI-powered system, which covers a catalogue of more than 40,000 destinations and nearly 700 airlines across 44 countries. The company's Chief Technology Officer, Carsten Bernhard, described the collaboration as "a powerful accelerator" for the business.

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This isn't Alexa+'s first partnership with a travel provider, with Priceline, Viator and Virgin Atlantic being early partners to join the platform after launch. However, eDreams ODIGEO makes more than six billion online predictions daily, helping it anticipate what travellers might need and create a more personalised experience. It's this combination of AI and travel data that eDreams says sets its platform apart from other competitors.

When you're ready to book, eDreams ODIGEO will securely complete the transaction as the merchant of record, as well as handling supplier integrations, financial guarantees and 24/7 customer support. The integration is set to roll out in the coming weeks.

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