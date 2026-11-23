Xiaomi's new smart lock has a whopping 13 unlocking methods – more than we've ever seen before
Xiaomi has thought of almost everything with its latest smart lock
Xiaomi has introduced a new addition to its smart home range in China, called the Smart Door Lock 5 Face Recognition Edition. It arrives with 13 different unlocking methods, which is one more than the flagship Smart Door Lock 5 Max, which arrived back in September.
The unlocking options cover everything from fingerprint scanning and permanent or temporary passwords to phone Bluetooth, remote access, a WeChat mini program and a traditional mechanical key. The new model also marks the first time Xiaomi has brought both 3D facial recognition and palm vein scanning to its Smart Lock 5 series.
As with many of Xiaomi's smart home launches, the new lock is currently exclusive to China, where it costs CNY 2,116 (approximately £250/$317). There's no word yet on an international release, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.
The facial recognition system uses a dual-lens setup designed to mimic human binocular vision, allowing it to recognise registered users in around a second. It also features 3D liveness detection to help prevent attempts to fool the system using photos or videos, and can operate in complete darkness.
The lock features a 2K peephole camera with a 3MP sensor and a 160-degree field of view. A 24GHz millimetre-wave radar works alongside AI-powered human detection to identify when someone is lingering at the door and automatically start recording. Owners then receive an alert on their phone, with footage supported by three days of rolling cloud storage.
Inside, a 3.97-inch display switches on whenever someone rings the doorbell, so you can see who's outside without opening the door. You can also check the live camera feed through your phone, Xiaomi TV or compatible smart home display, as well as take audio and video calls through WeChat.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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