In Summary Xiaomi's Mijia Smart Temperature and Humidity Monitor 3 Pro has launched globally, just two months after its China release.

It monitors temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels, with a larger display showing the date, time and readings.

It features a magnetic mounting system and offers up to one year of battery life from a single CR2450 coin-cell battery.

Xiaomi is a smart home brand that tends to follow a fairly predictable pattern. Most of its smart home products launch in China first and often stay exclusive there, with only a handful eventually making their way to the global market. Recent examples include a range of new robot vacuums and its impressive 10-in-1 smart air fryer.

So, when the Mijia Smart Temperature and Humidity Monitor 3 Pro first went on sale in China, we expected it to stay there, particularly as it was being crowdfunded through Xiaomi Youpin. However, just two months later, it's now listed on the brand's global website.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Compared with its predecessors, such as the Smart Temperature and Humidity Monitor 3 Mini, the new Pro model offers a few notable upgrades. Alongside temperature and humidity, it can also monitor carbon dioxide levels, whilst its larger display shows the date, day, time and current readings all at once.

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Xiaomi has also introduced a magnetic mounting system, which should offer more flexibility than previous adhesive mounting options. On top of that, the Monitor 3 Pro is said to deliver up to a year's battery life from a single CR2450 coin-cell battery.

We're still waiting for official international pricing, but the sensor is currently available in China for CNY 129 (around £15/$19). Hopefully, that means it'll remain an affordable addition to Xiaomi's smart home range when it arrives in more markets.

3 affordable smart sensor deals to check out this Black Friday

If you're looking to add a few more smart sensors to your home whilst the Black Friday deals are around, here are some tempting alternatives worth considering.

Save 28% (£5) Tapo T100 Smart Motion Sensor: was £17.99 now £12.99 at Amazon The Tapo T100 can detect motion from up to seven metres away, with a 120-degree field of view. It can then be scheduled to trigger compatible smart home devices, such as lights and thermostats, whenever motion is detected.

Save 15% (£6) Aqara Smart Climate Sensor W100: was £39.99 now £33.99 at Amazon The Aqara W100 monitors temperature with an accuracy of 0.2°C and can also control compatible heating and air conditioning systems directly from its display. Powered by two CR2450 batteries, it offers up to 2.4 years of battery life when using Zigbee or 2.3 years on Thread.