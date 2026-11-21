Xiaomi's cheap temperature and humidity sensor has unexpectedly launched globally
This tiny device has made a surprisingly quick international debut
Xiaomi is a smart home brand that tends to follow a fairly predictable pattern. Most of its smart home products launch in China first and often stay exclusive there, with only a handful eventually making their way to the global market. Recent examples include a range of new robot vacuums and its impressive 10-in-1 smart air fryer.
So, when the Mijia Smart Temperature and Humidity Monitor 3 Pro first went on sale in China, we expected it to stay there, particularly as it was being crowdfunded through Xiaomi Youpin. However, just two months later, it's now listed on the brand's global website.
Compared with its predecessors, such as the Smart Temperature and Humidity Monitor 3 Mini, the new Pro model offers a few notable upgrades. Alongside temperature and humidity, it can also monitor carbon dioxide levels, whilst its larger display shows the date, day, time and current readings all at once.
Xiaomi has also introduced a magnetic mounting system, which should offer more flexibility than previous adhesive mounting options. On top of that, the Monitor 3 Pro is said to deliver up to a year's battery life from a single CR2450 coin-cell battery.
We're still waiting for official international pricing, but the sensor is currently available in China for CNY 129 (around £15/$19). Hopefully, that means it'll remain an affordable addition to Xiaomi's smart home range when it arrives in more markets.
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The Tapo T100 can detect motion from up to seven metres away, with a 120-degree field of view. It can then be scheduled to trigger compatible smart home devices, such as lights and thermostats, whenever motion is detected.
The Aqara W100 monitors temperature with an accuracy of 0.2°C and can also control compatible heating and air conditioning systems directly from its display. Powered by two CR2450 batteries, it offers up to 2.4 years of battery life when using Zigbee or 2.3 years on Thread.
This Eufy sensor can send notifications when it detects water or when the temperature drops below freezing. It then connects to a compatible HomeBase and the Eufy Security app, whilst its single replaceable battery is said to last for up to two years.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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