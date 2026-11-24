In Summary Reolink's flagship OMVI X16 PoE security camera is now available to buy, following its first appearance at IFA 2026.

It features a 24MP triple-lens system, 16x optical zoom, 360-degree panning and AI-powered SyncTrack technology.

Priced at £475.99 in the UK and $475.99 in the US.

The Reolink OMVI X16 PoE is now available to buy, following its first appearance at IFA 2026. It arrived alongside the OMVI 2i Ultra and TrackFlex WiFi, although Reolink revealed relatively little about it at the time. Now, the full details have been announced, and it's shaping up to be as impressive as we expected.

As the flagship model in Reolink's OMVI series, the OMVI X16 PoE is one of the brand's most advanced security cameras to date. It combines a 24MP triple-lens system with true 16x optical zoom and continuous 360-degree panning, making it particularly well suited to larger homes, estates and commercial properties that need comprehensive coverage.

In the UK, the camera costs £559.99, whilst US buyers can pick it up for $679.99. It's available through Reolink's online store and Amazon, where it is currently reduced to £475.99/$475.99 for Black Friday.

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(Image credit: Reolink)

One of its standout features is the 24MP triple-lens system, which combines a 16MP panoramic camera with an 8MP 4K PTZ lens. This provides 180-degree ultra-wide continuous coverage, whilst the PTZ camera offers true 16x optical zoom. That means you can capture details such as faces and number plates from much further away, without sacrificing 4K image quality.

The camera also supports endless 360-degree panning and 95-degree tilting, helping it monitor an entire property. Reolink's AI-powered SyncTrack technology can automatically follow people, vehicles and animals, zooming in on subjects in real time as they move through the camera's field of view.

(Image credit: Reolink)

The OMVI X16 PoE also includes several intelligent security features. Local AI Video Search allows users to search through recorded footage using natural-language queries, whilst advanced perimeter protection and on-device AI detection provide additional monitoring capabilities.

As with Reolink's other best security cameras, there are no mandatory subscription fees. Local storage and AI features are included, allowing users to access the camera's core capabilities without paying for an ongoing subscription.