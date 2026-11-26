In Summary TP-Link has launched the Tapo C825, an indoor security camera with a built-in 4-inch touchscreen for two-way video calls.

It features 2K video, 360-degree pan, 156-degree tilt, automatic motion tracking and a physical Privacy Mode.

Currently exclusive to the US, it costs $149.99 or around £115.

TP-Link has launched the new Tapo C825, an indoor security camera with a built-in touchscreen that doubles as a video calling device. It also marks the first dedicated video calling camera in the Tapo range.

The C825 features a one-tap call button and a four-inch touchscreen for starting two-way video calls. These work between two C825 units or directly from the Tapo app to the camera. It's a little like the video calling features found on Amazon's Echo Shows or the Apple Homeview, but with the added benefit of having a camera that can also monitor your home and record security footage.

For now, the Tapo C825 is exclusive to the US, where it's priced at $149.99 (around £115). It's available via Amazon and TP-Link's website, with two- and three-camera bundles also on offer.

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(Image credit: TP-Link)

Alongside 2k resolution, the camera has a 114.5-degree diagonal field of view and sits on a rotating base that provides 360-degree panning and 156-degree tilting. It can automatically track movement to keep people in frame, whilst an auto-framing feature keeps faces centred. There's also a physical Privacy Mode, which tilts the lens upwards and out of sight, pausing all video and audio monitoring when you want more privacy.

To use the video calling features, you'll need the Tapo app and a Tapo ID, with both incoming and outgoing calls requiring a Wi-Fi connection. You can add contacts through the app using a family member's email address or the MAC address of another C825, whether it's in the same home or somewhere else.

As with other Tapo cameras, there's no mandatory subscription fee. Footage can be saved locally to a microSD card of up to 512GB (sold separately), whilst an optional Tapo Care plan adds cloud storage if you'd prefer to keep recordings online.

(Image credit: TP-Link)