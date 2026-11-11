This new smart sensor works with most major platforms – and costs less than £50
The Meross MS120 is now available in the UK after launching in September
Meross' new MS120 Smart Temperature & Humidity Sensor is now available to buy, having launched at the beginning of September alongside two other smart sensors and the MSH450P Matter Smart Hub Pro.
As its name suggests, the MS120 focuses on temperature and humidity monitoring, offering a temperature resolution of 0.1°C and relative humidity resolution of 1%, across an operating range of -20°C to 60°C.
The sensor is available now on Amazon for £49.99 as part of a bundle with the MSH450P Matter Smart Hub Pro, so everything you need to get started is included.
Alongside temperature and humidity, the MS120 can track dew point, vapour pressure deficit (VPD) and absolute humidity. It runs on a CR123A battery, which Meross says can last for up to three years, and has an IP66 rating, making it suitable for use in appropriate indoor and outdoor locations.
The included hub unlocks remote monitoring, app alerts and smart home automations. With a claimed signal range of up to 150 metres in suitable conditions, it connects the sensor to compatible platforms including Home Assistant, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Just bear in mind that the actual range will vary depending on walls and interference, whilst available features will depend on your chosen platform and setup.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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