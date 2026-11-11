This new smart sensor works with most major platforms – and costs less than £50

In Summary Meross' new MS120 sensor monitors temperature, humidity, dew point and more.

It works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home and Home Assistant via the included hub.

It costs £49.99 on Amazon, with up to three years' battery life.

Meross' new MS120 Smart Temperature & Humidity Sensor is now available to buy, having launched at the beginning of September alongside two other smart sensors and the MSH450P Matter Smart Hub Pro.

As its name suggests, the MS120 focuses on temperature and humidity monitoring, offering a temperature resolution of 0.1°C and relative humidity resolution of 1%, across an operating range of -20°C to 60°C.

The sensor is available now on Amazon for £49.99 as part of a bundle with the MSH450P Matter Smart Hub Pro, so everything you need to get started is included.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Meross)

Alongside temperature and humidity, the MS120 can track dew point, vapour pressure deficit (VPD) and absolute humidity. It runs on a CR123A battery, which Meross says can last for up to three years, and has an IP66 rating, making it suitable for use in appropriate indoor and outdoor locations.

The included hub unlocks remote monitoring, app alerts and smart home automations. With a claimed signal range of up to 150 metres in suitable conditions, it connects the sensor to compatible platforms including Home Assistant, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Just bear in mind that the actual range will vary depending on walls and interference, whilst available features will depend on your chosen platform and setup.