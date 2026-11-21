The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ (newest generation) launched back in May this year, and just six months later, it's already been reduced by almost 60% from its original RRP. That makes this its cheapest price ever, so Black Friday makes it the perfect time to pick one up.

With 2K+ resolution, wide field of view and improved audio, the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ was already offering plenty for its original price. Now, you can grab it for less than £25, making it even better value.

Take a look at the deal below:

The battery doorbell also launched alongside a wired version, both of which offer improved visibility across different lighting conditions. However, the battery-powered model is particularly easy to install, and the battery can be recharged when needed.

For US buyers, there's another useful upgrade worth knowing about – Smart Alerts. These provide event summaries, giving you a quick idea of what's happening outside your home without having to search through an entire video clip.