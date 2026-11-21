The latest Blink Video Doorbell is already less than £25 in this early Black Friday deal
It's currently the cheapest it's ever been
The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ (newest generation) launched back in May this year, and just six months later, it's already been reduced by almost 60% from its original RRP. That makes this its cheapest price ever, so Black Friday makes it the perfect time to pick one up.
With 2K+ resolution, wide field of view and improved audio, the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ was already offering plenty for its original price. Now, you can grab it for less than £25, making it even better value.
Take a look at the deal below:
Available in black or white, the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is currently reduced by almost 60%.
The battery doorbell also launched alongside a wired version, both of which offer improved visibility across different lighting conditions. However, the battery-powered model is particularly easy to install, and the battery can be recharged when needed.
For US buyers, there's another useful upgrade worth knowing about – Smart Alerts. These provide event summaries, giving you a quick idea of what's happening outside your home without having to search through an entire video clip.
Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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