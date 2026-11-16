The Home Depot has quietly built its own smart home ecosystem to make connected living much simpler

Everybody knows The Home Depot for its DIY and construction products, but you might not know that the retailer has also built its own smart home ecosystem. Called Hubspace, the platform is designed to bring hundreds of connected products together, with a particular focus on making smart home technology easier to set up and use.

Whilst smart home tech in general promises a seamless experience, getting different devices to integrate with one another can still be incredibly complicated. It's a problem Hubspace is looking to solve, so I wanted to find out whether the new platform could offer a simpler way to manage a connected home.

As a result, I spoke to Nick Millette, Product Development Merchant (Smart Home) at The Home Depot, to find out more about the platform and what it could mean for the future of smart homes.

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What is Hubspace and how does it work?

Hubspace is a smart home platform that lets users set up and control compatible products through one app. It also works with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, so it can sit alongside the platforms customers may already use.

Powered by Afero IoT, it doesn't require a physical hub or additional equipment. Compatible devices connect directly via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, with setup taking as little as 60 seconds by scanning a QR code in the free mobile app.

More than 200 products now carry the 'Powered by Hubspace' logo, covering categories such as lighting, security, appliances and home comfort. These include products from brands such as Commercial Electric, Defiant, EcoSmart, Hampton Bay, Vissani, Husky, Feather River and Kwikset.

(Image credit: Hubspace)

Where did the idea of Hubspace originate?

Nick confirmed that the thinking behind Hubspace came from seeing just how complicated connecting smart home devices can be for everyday users.

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"We started with a simple question: How do we take the complexity out of connecting and using smart home products?" Nick explains. After testing different devices and experiencing the frustration of navigating multiple apps and Wi-Fi requirements, the team saw an opportunity to create a more straightforward experience.

As he puts it, "Smart home technology should make life easier, not more complicated, and you shouldn't have to be a technology expert to benefit from it."

That thinking has shaped the platform's approach to setup and compatibility, with the aim of making it easier for people to get started without having to understand all the technology behind it.

Why is The Home Depot is behind the platform?

As a retailer covering so many areas of home improvement, The Home Depot has a direct understanding of the projects and everyday needs of its customers. This gives it an opportunity to introduce smart technology as part of wider home improvements, rather than treating it as a separate category.

There's also an element of trust that comes with the retailer's established presence. As Nick explains, "When The Home Depot puts its name on a connected product, we have a responsibility to deliver an experience customers can rely on, with ongoing product support and a thoughtful approach to privacy and security."

It's this combination of retail experience and ongoing support that Hubspace hopes to build on as it expands into more areas of the home.

"Connectivity alone isn't enough. Customers should see a real benefit from having connected products in their homes" Nick Millette, Product Development Merchant (Smart Home) at The Home Depot

What does Hubspace tell us about the future of smart homes?

Looking ahead, Nick believes the next big development in smart home technology won't be about connecting more devices, but making them work together in more useful ways.

"Connectivity alone isn't enough," he says. "Customers should see a real benefit from having connected products in their homes, whether that's making everyday routines easier or helping them feel more secure."

Ultimately, the goal is to move away from a home full of individual gadgets that all need managing separately, towards one where connected products work together more naturally. It's a challenge the smart home industry is still working through, and Hubspace is one example of how retailers and technology brands are trying to make that experience more accessible.