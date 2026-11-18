In Summary Shelly has launched the Neo Smart Water Valve, which automatically shuts off your water supply when compatible leak sensors detect water.

It monitors water pressure, flow rate, consumption and temperature, with live readings available through the Shelly app.

It's priced at £295.90 in the UK and $499.99 in the US, with a smaller 3/4-inch model planned for 2027.

Shelly has launched the Neo Smart Water Valve, a new smart home gadget designed to help prevent costly water damage. The smart shut-off valve works with Shelly's existing Flood Gen4 and Flood S Gen4 sensors to automatically turn off the water supply when a leak is detected.

Installed on a property's main water line, the one-inch valve responds to alerts from compatible Shelly leak sensors, cutting off the supply at its source to help limit damage. This could be particularly useful for holiday homes or rental properties, where leaks can go unnoticed for extended periods.

The Neo Smart Water Valve is priced at £295.90 in the UK, where it's available through Shelly's online store and Amazon. In the US, it costs $499.99, with orders available through Shelly's website and availability at Amazon and Best Buy expected soon.

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(Image credit: Shelly)

Beyond leak protection, the Neo Smart Water Valve also doubles as a water monitoring system. Its built-in ultrasonic sensors track water pressure, flow rate, consumption and temperature, with live readings available through the Shelly app.

It also has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, meaning it can withstand temporary immersion in water. Shelly says the valve can measure water pressure up to 200psi and fully open or close in just 12 seconds.

Power comes from an included USB cable and plug-in adapter, although it can also run from a 5V/2A power bank to help keep it operational during a power outage. Shelly also plans to introduce additional sizes – including a 3/4-inch model – in 2027.