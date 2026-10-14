SanDisk's new memory cards are built to handle 24/7 security camera footage

QUICK SUMMARY SanDisk has launched its Guardian Series, a new range of high-endurance memory cards designed for continuous recording in dash cams and security cameras. Available in capacities up to 512GB, the Dash Cam Card and Security Cam Card are available now from select retailers, with prices starting at £20.99.

SanDisk has introduced its new Guardian Series, a range of high-endurance memory cards designed for continuous recording in dash cams and the best security cameras.

Supporting resolutions up to 4K UHD and capacities of up to 512GB, the cards are built to handle repeated overwriting and demanding conditions, helping keep important footage available when it's needed.

The range includes two options – the SanDisk Dash Cam Card and the SanDisk Security Cam Card. Both are available now from select retailers, with prices starting at £20.99 or around $28.

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(Image credit: SanDisk)

As more security cameras become subscription-free, memory cards are becoming increasingly important for keeping footage without paying for cloud storage. These cards are often sold separately from the cameras themselves, so SanDisk's new Guardian Series gives users a strong and reliable option.

The SanDisk Dash Cam Card is compatible with a wide range of dash cams, supporting recording from Full HD up to 4K UHD. It's designed to withstand heat and humidity, making it suitable for long drives, and comes in capacities from 32GB to 512GB.

The SanDisk Security Cam Card is designed for continuous recording in home security cameras, either alongside cloud storage or as a local alternative. It can help preserve footage when Wi-Fi drops and is available in capacities from 32GB to 512GB. It's also designed to resist water, dust and temperature extremes, making it suitable for year-round outdoor use.

(Image credit: SanDisk)