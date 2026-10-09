Ring unveils first-ever smart lock with 4 unlocking methods – including your fingerprint
It's only available in the US for now
QUICK SUMMARY
Ring has launched its first-ever smart lock, offering four ways to unlock your door, including a fingerprint reader, touchscreen keypad, app and Alexa.
Priced at $249, it won't be available in the US until 2027 and there's no word yet on a global launch.
Ring has announced the launch of its first-ever smart lock, offering four unlocking methods and a first-of-its-kind power dial designed to prevent the lock from becoming unusable if the battery dies. It also connects with Ring doorbells, cameras and alarms, whilst supporting voice control through Amazon Echo and Alexa.
Officially called the Ring Smart Lock, it gives users several ways to get inside, including a fingerprint reader, backlit touchscreen keypad, the Ring app or Alexa. The best smart locks on the market tend to offer more options, but it's exciting to see one come from such a well-known and trusted brand as Ring.
It looks like the smart lock will be exclusive to the US for now, with the product expected to arrive in 2027. It'll cost $249 (around £180) and will be available in black, silver and brass.
You will be able to check the status of the Ring Smart Lock and lock/unlock it remotely through the Ring app. You can also decide exactly who gets access, how they get it and when that access expires. For example, Ring says you could give your dog walker access every Tuesday from 2pm to 3pm, without allowing them to unlock the door outside that window.
The Ring Smart Lock also stays connected through Amazon Sidewalk, a shared network powered by nearby Amazon devices. This means remote locking, status updates and PIN syncing can happen automatically without relying solely on your home Wi-Fi.
It's important to note that the Smart Lock has not yet been authorised by the FCC, meaning it can't be sold in the US until that authorisation is obtained. We'll keep you updated if and when that changes, as well as if Ring announces plans to bring the smart lock to other markets.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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