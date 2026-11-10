Ring quietly launches robots to secure your smart home – Ring Rover Cam and Ring Drone Cam will patrol your house while you're out
Ring's security products just got a whole lot more mobile
Ring has surprisingly announced a couple of new security devices that aren't its usual cameras or doorbells. It has introduced two robots that can potentially patrol your home when you're out.
The Ring Drone Cam is an indoor, flying camera with its own charging dock. It uses AI to fly around your home when empty, keeping an eye on every room without you needing to install individual devices.
You can set custom flight routes and a schedule through the Ring app. It can also be deployed on demand. The drone will whizz around, automatically peering in each room on its route and setting off an alarm if it spots trouble.
It will also automatically head to an area where an alarm or sensor has been triggered, to record video of the intruder or incident.
The Ring Drone Cam comes with a 148-degree field of view and it can spin around 360-degrees. It records in 2K video day or night, with two LED lights that activate in low-light conditions.
The other robotic security guard is ground-based. The Ring Rover Cam performs a similar function but is an autonomous, wheeled bot that can patrol rooms from the floor. It will perform 360-degree scans of rooms when visiting, which can be done on a scheduled patrol or if you tap on the room map in the app.
It too will automatically respond to incidents when triggered and includes a built-in sired and light tower to ensure intruders are left in no doubt that they have been spotted.
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The Ring Rover records continuous 4K video when patrolling or moving, so you can review every journey.
The Ring Drone Cam will be available in the US from 27 January 2027, priced at $249.99. The Ring Rover Cam will be released a bit sooner – on 16 December 2026. It costs $999.99.
We're still awaiting details on a wider rollout, including UK availability and pricing.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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