IKEA's next smart home device has leaked, and you may recognise it
It could support three major connectivity standards.
IKEA's next smart home device appears to have leaked after a new filing was spotted with the FCC. Listed under model number T2601, the product is identified as part of the brand's Nymåne range and is described as an LED ceiling lamp.
The Nymåne range already includes several lighting options, but none currently offer direct smart home controls beyond dimmability. This new filing suggests that could be about to change, with testing documents referencing support for Thread, Zigbee and Bluetooth Low Energy. This would make it a much smarter addition to IKEA's existing lighting collection.
As with most leaks, there's no word on pricing or availability just yet. However, the closest model is the existing Nymåne LED ceiling lamp, which currently costs £55/$55.
IKEA had a significant smart home launch around this time last year, introducing 21 Matter-compatible devices in one go. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll see quite the same thing this year, as much as we'd hoped.
That said, this latest leak could be the first of several new products to come. IKEA has a habit of announcing smart home devices in batches rather than individually, so it'll be interesting to see whether anything else emerges in the coming weeks.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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