QUICK SUMMARY IKEA's new Stengrönska alarm clock has appeared on its Japanese and Chinese websites, combining timekeeping with a hygrometer, thermometer, wireless charging and integrated LED lighting. It also features three alarms, adjustable volume levels and a USB-C charging port, although IKEA has yet to confirm whether it'll launch elsewhere.

IKEA's new Stengrönska alarm clock has appeared on the retailer's websites in Japan and China, featuring dual sensors, integrated LED lighting and wireless charging, along with up to three alarms and six adjustable volume levels.

IKEA has launched several of its own alarm clocks before, including the Rödsträfse, which also does more than wake you up. However, the Stengrönska feels particularly advanced, thanks to its extra features that you wouldn't typically find on a traditional alarm clock.

For now, the Stengrönska appears to be exclusive to Japan and China, where it's listed for ¥4,999 in Japan and ¥199 in China – around £24 or $30. IKEA hasn't confirmed whether or when it'll arrive in other markets, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

The Stengrönska has a built-in hygrometer and thermometer, displaying the room's humidity and temperature in the bottom-right corner of the screen. The display also shows the time in either 12 or 24-hour format, along with the date and day of the week. There's also a backlight, making everything easier to read when the lights are low.

The clock can also charge your phone using the wireless charging pad on top, whilst a USB-C port at the rear lets you charge a second device.

The Stengrönska also has LED strip lighting underneath its body, with three brightness levels to choose from. It runs on USB-C power, but you can also install two AAA batteries to preserve the time and alarm settings in the event of a power cut.

(Image credit: IKEA)