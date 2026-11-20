"Where should I start?" is a question I get asked all the time by people looking to build a smart home, and the answer is actually pretty simple... a smart home hub. There are plenty to choose from, but ideally, you want one that acts as a visual guide to what's happening with your other gadgets, whilst bringing everything together in one place.

After testing a few, the Echo Show 8 is one of my favourites. That's largely because I'm a fan of the Alexa ecosystem and find it one of the most responsive assistants around. It also helps that Alexa offers some of the widest smart home compatibility out there, making it easier to connect all sorts of devices.

Black Friday is always a great time to pick up discounted Amazon gadgets from brands like Ring, Blink and Echo, and luckily, my favourite Echo smart display is almost half price.

I'm not sure whether this discount will stick around or get even better when Black Friday officially kicks off next week, but I can confirm it's one of the cheapest prices I've seen on it in a long time.

For more details, you can check out my full review, but if you're looking for a central hub to kickstart your smart home, this is one of the best options I'd recommend.