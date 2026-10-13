Apple unveils LG Video Doorbell with dual lenses, spotlight and built-in chime

QUICK SUMMARY Apple has announced the LG Video Doorbell Wired, a new smart doorbell featuring dual cameras, a built-in spotlight and a chime that works with HomeView and HomePod devices. Priced from £229.95, it launches in the UK in December with Apple Home integration and support for encrypted video storage through iCloud+.

Apple has announced the LG Video Doorbell, part of its new Apple Home Collection developed in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. The products were first leaked last week, after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that he had heard about them from “people with knowledge of the matter”.

Designed to work seamlessly with Apple Home and the new HomeView hub, the doorbell can be set up with a single tap using an iPhone, with no separate app or account required.

The LG Video Doorbell Wired starts at £229.95 and will be available in the UK from December through Apple website and in-store.

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(Image credit: Apple)

The doorbell features two cameras, giving users separate views of visitors and packages. You can switch between the front-facing and downward-facing views, with the front camera recording in 2.5K resolution and the bottom camera capturing Full HD video. It also includes a built-in spotlight and a chime that plays through Apple HomeView, HomePod or HomePod mini.

The doorbell integrates with Apple's Home app, allowing users to view live footage, receive notifications when someone rings the bell and speak to visitors from their Apple devices. When paired with the newly announced LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, users can also see who's at the door and unlock it from the same view or by asking Siri.

(Image credit: Apple)

As with the other Apple Home Collection cameras, footage is encrypted end-to-end, meaning Apple, LG Electronics and Schneider Electric can't access it. With a supported iCloud+ plan, users can access up to 10 days of event video history, whilst Apple Intelligence can provide automatic video descriptions and let users search footage using natural language.

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