Apple is just days away from launching a huge smart home lineup in collaboration with LG

QUICK SUMMARY Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a much bigger smart home range than expected, with LG-developed products including a video doorbell, thermostat, cameras, smart lock and temperature sensor. The range is expected to work with Apple's expected smart home hub, alongside an upgraded HomePod mini and new Apple TV.

It's been reported that Apple is set to launch a much bigger smart home range than anticipated, including a video doorbell, thermostat and other accessories developed in collaboration with LG. The products will form part of an ecosystem of devices designed to work with Apple's new smart home hub, which has been rumoured to launch since last year.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said he had been told the information by "people with knowledge of the matter" who "asked not to be identified because the undertaking is private".

The good news is that we apparently won't have to wait long to find out, with the entire lineup reportedly set to launch next week on 13th October. The range is also expected to include an upgraded HomePod mini and a new Apple TV set-top box, and we'll keep you updated when Apple makes an official announcement.

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Gurman also stated that, although the two companies have worked together to develop the accessories, the products will carry the LG brand. That's not entirely surprising, given Apple has collaborated with other brands on products before.

In recent weeks, LG has reportedly sought regulatory approval for the devices, including from the FCC. Whilst the filings don't mention Apple's involvement, the listings include products called the LG Video Doorbell Wired, LG Floodlight Cam, LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In, LG Indoor Cam Plug-In, LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, LG Smart Thermostat and LG Temperature Sensor.

Gurman also noted that the launch would put Apple in closer competition with Amazon and Google, who are already firmly established in the smart home market. With two major names behind the new range, it will certainly be interesting to see how well these products are received.

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