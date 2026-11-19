With the official launch of the Apple HomeView last week, many people are currently weighing up whether to buy one or stick with an existing smart display. The difficulty, however, is that HomeView is unlike anything currently on the market, which makes that decision a little trickier.

If we had to choose the closest competitor, it would be the Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th Gen), which launched late last year. It's arguably the most similar, particularly when it comes to design and capabilities.

I've actually reviewed both devices, so I thought I'd put them head to head to help you decide, having spent a good amount of time with each.

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Price and availability

The HomeView and Echo Show 8 differ in a few key areas from the outset, including price, availability and colour options.

The HomeView is more expensive, but the Echo Show 8 has wider availability and can be purchased across the EU, which has been one of the biggest letdowns of the HomeView. The HomeView also comes in more colours, although availability depends on whether you choose the standalone or wall-mounted model – more on that shortly.

You'll find the key specifications below, but as mentioned, these two displays have quite different strengths. There's no clear winner, so reading on should help you decide which is the better fit for your home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 HomeView Echo Show 8 RRP £299/$299 £200/$200 EU availability? No Yes Colours Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink and Space Grey Glacier White and Graphite

Design

The HomeView features a 7-inch square Liquid Retina touchscreen on both its tabletop and wall-mounted models, attached to a domed aluminium speaker base with a stainless steel hinge.

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Meanwhile, the Echo Show 8 has a slightly larger 8.7-inch HD touchscreen in landscape orientation, attached to a rounded, fabric-covered speaker base.

The biggest distinction is that the HomeView comes in both standalone and wall-mounted versions, giving you the choice of a more flexible tabletop setup or a fixed installation. The Echo Show 8 is standalone only, although its screen is also adjustable, just like the HomeView.

However, as mentioned, the wall-mounted HomeView is only available in Silver and Space Grey, so you'll miss out on the other two colour options if you'd prefer this configuration.

Siri or Alexa?

When it comes to voice assistants, both Siri and Alexa offer a pretty conversational experience. I found that I could speak to either one naturally, without having to phrase my requests in a particular way or repeat myself several times to get the response I wanted.

That said, I found Siri to be slightly faster when responding to my requests. The difference wasn't huge, but it did make interactions feel a little more seamless. I also liked how both assistants handled follow-up questions, allowing me to keep a conversation going rather than having to start each request from scratch.

Alexa has a dedicated Follow-Up Mode, which means you can ask another question without repeating its wake word, whilst Siri is designed to support more open-ended, back-and-forth conversations.

Smart home compatibility

Both the Apple HomeView and Amazon Echo Show 8 are designed to act as a central hub for your connected home, letting you control compatible devices using either your voice or the touchscreen. However, there are some differences in how they approach this.

The HomeView works with Apple's Home app, supporting both HomeKit-compatible accessories and devices that use the Matter smart home standard. The HomeView also has built-in Thread networking, which helps connect compatible low-power smart home devices without relying solely on Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The Echo Show 8 is similarly well-equipped, supporting Matter devices over both Wi-Fi and Thread. Its built-in Thread border router also helps it connect to Thread-enabled devices without needing an additional border router.

However, there are some differences in which products work with each platform. For example, Amazon's smart home products won't necessarily work with Apple HomeView, as not all are compatible with Matter or Apple Home. For example, if you already own a Ring doorbell, an Echo Show is likely to be the more natural choice, thanks to its integration with Amazon's wider ecosystem.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Likewise, a device that's HomeKit-compatible but doesn't support Matter may only be controllable through Apple Home, rather than an Echo Show. Apple's upcoming Home collection is primarily designed to work with Apple Home, although some devices have been listed as Matter-certified, meaning they could potentially work across a second platform, such as Alexa. The level of support and available features will vary by device though, so we'll have to see how this works in practice once they're released.

I'd probably say that more smart home devices are compatible with the Echo Show 8 than the HomeView, largely because Alexa supports a wider range of products that don't necessarily offer HomeKit compatibility. However, this really depends on your existing setup and the products you use, so it's worth checking compatibility before making a decision.

Privacy

Privacy is an area where the Apple HomeView takes a particularly interesting approach, especially as it's designed to be used by multiple people in the same household. Apple says its A18 chip uses Secure Exclaves to process camera and microphone data in a protected environment, separate from the rest of the operating system. This means the audio and visual data used for face and voice recognition isn't accessible to Apple or other apps, and isn't recorded or stored.

Another useful feature is the HomeView's ability to recognise up to six different household members and keep their personal information separate. Each person can have their own profile, with access to things like Messages, Calendar and personal playlists. However, personal content is only displayed when the HomeView recognises the person's face and their paired iPhone or iPad is nearby, connected to the same Wi-Fi network and has been recently unlocked. Anyone who isn't recognised is given a guest experience, without access to another person's private information.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The Echo Show 8 takes a more traditional approach to privacy, but still gives you a good level of control. There's a physical button on the device that disables both the microphone and camera, whilst the camera can also be switched off separately through the Alexa app or the device's settings.

You can also review and delete your voice recording history through the Alexa app or directly on the device, and there's also the option to disable features such as Presence Detection, which uses ultrasound and Wi-Fi signals to detect when someone is nearby.

Verdict

Ultimately, I'd give the win to the Apple HomeView, although it's a pretty close call. Whilst the Amazon Echo Show 8 has the advantage when it comes to wider availability and smart home compatibility, I think Apple has done something a little more interesting with its first smart display. Its design feels more premium, the option to wall-mount it makes it more versatile, and its privacy features are particularly impressive.

I also found Siri slightly quicker and enjoyed how naturally it handled conversations, which made the overall experience feel more seamless. That's not to say the Echo Show 8 isn't a great smart display – it is, and I'd still recommend it if you're already invested in Alexa or want compatibility with a wider range of smart home products.

However, if I were choosing between the two, I'd pick the Apple HomeView. It feels like a more considered take on what a smart display can be, rather than simply another screen with a voice assistant attached. The Echo Show 8 is the more established choice, but HomeView is the one I'd be more excited to have in my home.