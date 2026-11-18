In Summary Apple HomeView is extremely difficult to disassemble, it has been revealed.

That makes it hard to fix at home if anything goes wrong.

However, you'll have the warranty if you buy one now, and there's always AppleCare cover too.

Apple’s HomeView is the company’s first smart display, competing with the likes of the Amazon Echo Show and the Google Nest Hub, which have been around for years. It’s an adorable little thing that not only looks lovely and premium in design but also offers some great features for those baked into the Apple ecosystem.

Siri AI sits at its heart, answering everything from what the weather is like to where your partner is (if you have them set up on Apple’s Find My). You can have Snoopy as the wallpaper (probably one of my favourite features), and it will play music, support FaceTime calls, and enable smart home control if you have compatible devices.

It’s not perfect, though – no device ever is. Smart home compatibility is currently limited compared with Alexa and Google Home alternatives. There’s no IP rating, so you’ll need to be a little careful with placement, and repairability doesn’t appear to be all that easy.

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Can I fix HomeView myself? Erm, probably not

An iFixit teardown of Apple’s cute little smart display suggests it’s difficult to take apart and, consequently, put back together. You can watch the iFixit teardown of the HomeView below, but in a nutshell, some heavily glued and adhesive-bonded components make for a challenging teardown.

We Took Apart Apple’s Homeview. It Got Ugly. - YouTube Watch On

The site found that the logic board was held to the chassis with thermal adhesive, requiring significant force to separate them, while removing the display from the base required either specialist tools or disassembling the display itself.

The USB-C port was modular and easy to access once iFixit was in the base, at least, and the passive radiators were also said to be easy to reach.

But the cable connecting the woofer to the board underneath was said to be extremely short, so reconnecting it during reassembly would be exceptionally difficult.

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The moral of this story is that, if you have an Apple HomeView and it’s broken, take it to the Apple Store to get it fixed rather than trying to do it yourself. And maybe consider taking out an AppleCare subscription to ensure any repairs don't cost an arm and a leg.