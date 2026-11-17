7 Philips Hue smart light starter kits with big discounts ahead of Black Friday
Want to upgrade your home lighting? These discounted Philips Hue kits are a great place to start.
A smart home starter kit is often the easiest way to get started with a new gadget, particularly as most bundles include the controls or hubs you need to get everything up and running. When it comes to smart lighting, Philips Hue is one of my personal favourites, and its own starter kits are pretty hard to beat.
The good news is that starter kits already offer better value than buying everything separately, so finding one at a discounted price makes them even more appealing. So, with Black Friday still a few weeks away, I thought I'd take a look at what's available early.
As it turns out, Amazon has already reduced several Philips Hue starter kits, and I've rounded up several options worth checking out below.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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