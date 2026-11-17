A smart home starter kit is often the easiest way to get started with a new gadget, particularly as most bundles include the controls or hubs you need to get everything up and running. When it comes to smart lighting, Philips Hue is one of my personal favourites, and its own starter kits are pretty hard to beat.

The good news is that starter kits already offer better value than buying everything separately, so finding one at a discounted price makes them even more appealing. So, with Black Friday still a few weeks away, I thought I'd take a look at what's available early.

As it turns out, Amazon has already reduced several Philips Hue starter kits, and I've rounded up several options worth checking out below.