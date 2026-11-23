If you've been thinking about building a smart home or starting one from scratch, there couldn't be a better time to get going. Black Friday is officially here this week, but hundreds of deals have already arrived, particularly when it comes to smart home gadgets.

As someone who's built their smart home from the ground up and is pretty proud of how it's turned out, I've been searching through the best deals to help you do the same.

That said, I'm a big fan of the Amazon Alexa ecosystem, so the products I've picked are built around that. They'll either be compatible with Alexa or Matter, but it's worth keeping that in mind before buying anything to make sure everything works with your existing setup.

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Save 50% (£100) Amazon Echo Show 8: was £199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon I'd always recommend starting with an Echo Show as your smart home hub, thanks to its handy touchscreen and Alexa+ integration. At half price and only a year old, the Echo Show 8 is arguably one of the best options available right now. You can read my full review for a closer look at what it offers, but it's a device I love having in my own setup. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% (£28) Philips Hue Essential Starter Kit : was £69.99 now £41.99 at Amazon The best Philips Hue lights are another great way to build out your smart home, and a starter kit is an easy place to begin. This particular bundle includes a Hue Bridge and two B22 dimmable smart bulbs, giving you everything you need to get started. It also works seamlessly with the Echo Show 8, whilst the included Bridge unlocks additional features and automation options that you wouldn't get with the bulbs alone. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (£25) Aqara Presence Sensor FP2: was £82.99 now £57.99 at Amazon One way I like to take smart lighting a step further is by adding a motion sensor, and Aqara makes some of my favourites. The FP2 can be connected to your smart home setup so that, when motion is detected, your smart lights automatically switch on. It's particularly useful for hallways and bathrooms, and for coming home at night during this time of year. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% (£20) Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat X: was £74.99 now £54.99 at Amazon Another great upgrade is a smart radiator thermostat. If the idea of installing one of the best smart thermostats sounds a little complicated, these are a much simpler alternative. They attach directly to your existing radiator valves, allowing you to schedule heating or set specific temperatures through an app. They're also brilliant for renters, as you can remove them and take them with you if you move home. Read more Read less ▼