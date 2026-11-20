I'm hoping that if you've clicked on this article, you're in the same boat as me – hosting Christmas. Whether it's your first time doing so or you're expecting a bigger crowd than usual, you might be frantically researching how to get everything right. Well, I certainly am.

In the lead-up to the big day, I've been doing my own research into how to make Christmas hosting as stress-free as possible, and I think I've found five things that will make all the difference.

You'll find each of my picks below, so you can get your hands on them ahead of time. With Black Friday also around the corner, there's even a chance you could snap some of them up in the sales.

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1. Dual-zone air fryer

(Image credit: Ninja)

I'm very familiar with testing some of the best air fryers around, which is why I'll be putting a dual-zone model to work this Christmas – specifically, one with a Match Cook setting.

The reason is simple – air fryers can take some of the pressure off when you're cooking for a crowd. You don't need to keep a constant eye on them, just give your food the occasional shake or turn, and they cook much faster than a traditional oven. That makes them ideal for getting sides like roast potatoes and other vegetables on the table without waiting around for ages.

The Match Cook setting is another advantage, as it lets you cook the same or similar foods across both drawers using the same settings. This is particularly handy when you're making larger portions, as you can get everything cooking together.

I'll be opting for the Ninja Crispi DualZone this year after loving it during my review, and I reckon it'll be the perfect way to cook my Christmas parsnips and carrots.

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2. Saucepan set

(Image credit: Ninja)

Sticking with the kitchen essentials (and, coincidentally, the same brand), a good saucepan set is another must-have when you're hosting Christmas. There's plenty of choice out there, but I've settled on the Ninja NeverQuit 4-Piece Ceramic Set.

It includes four pieces of non-stick cookware, including a 5.7-litre stockpot, 20cm saucepan and two frying pans measuring 24cm and 28cm. You also get two LayFlat lids, which make the whole set much easier to store once the Christmas festivities are over.

The set is compatible with induction, gas, electric and ceramic hobs, and is oven and grill safe up to 285°C. That makes it a versatile choice for tackling all sorts of Christmas dishes, and who doesn't love a new set of cookware?

3. Festive tableware

(Image credit: ProCook)

One thing I've been looking forward to most is putting together my Christmas tablescape. I'm a big fan of hosting at any time of year and, without wanting to toot my own horn, I think I'm pretty good at putting on a spread. However, the secret to a really lovely table is often in the little details.

I attended ProCook's festive event last month and came away with plenty of inspiration. A few days later, I was browsing for some finishing touches and purchased some gorgeous linen napkins embroidered with greetings.

I think they'll make the perfect addition to the table, and I'm hoping they'll earn me a few compliments from my guests too.

5. Electric wine cooler

(Image credit: Caso Design)

This is something I've come to appreciate in recent years, particularly when hosting. If you're anything like me, you can end up spending so much time pouring drinks for everyone else that you barely get a chance to enjoy your own.

An electric wine cooler is a simple way to make things a little easier, designed to keep bottles at your preferred temperature. Many models also let you adjust the temperature, so you can find the right setting for whatever you're serving.

My top choice this year has to be the Caso Design VinoCase Tabletop Wine Cooler. Its temperature can be electronically adjusted from 5 to 18°C in 1°C increments, with a simple LED display and sensor-touch controls.

It means guests can simply help themselves to a chilled bottle whenever they fancy a top-up, making life that little bit easier for everyone – including me.

5. Cleaning supplies

(Image credit: Miniml)

Finally, once all the celebrations are over and it's time to get back to normality, a good set of cleaning supplies is one of the best things to have on hand. There's plenty of choice, of course, and it ultimately comes down to the fragrances you like and the ingredients you're looking for. However, one of my favourite finds this year has been the Miniml Norwegian Pine & Cedarwood Set.

It includes a 400ml hand wash, 400ml washing-up liquid and 750ml multi-surface cleaner – pretty much everything you need to tackle the post-Christmas clean-up. However, the best bit has to be the scent, which is so lovely that I'll happily keep using it long after the festive season is over.

So, even when the food has been eaten, the guests have gone home and the decorations are coming down, I can still enjoy a little reminder of the festive cheer.