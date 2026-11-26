I'm a big fan of the black stuff, whether that be Guinness or another great stout, and I've recently discovered the Camden Stout keg for my PerfectDraft Pro beer pourer. Cooled just right, it pours a beautiful pint and the best news is that there are some amazing deals on the newly added keg and other beers this Black Friday.

You could even say that it's Black Stuff Friday – if you wanted to be cheesy, that is. As I do.

PerfectDraft itself has some great bundle deals on the PerfectDraft Pro, PerfectDraft Black, and original PerfectDraft dispensers, but you can also get some great offers elsewhere, such as Amazon UK. Then you could add the Camden Stout keg to your holiday season shopping list.

Save 26% PerfectDraft Pro + San Miguel keg: was £350 now £259 at Amazon There's a massive £91 off this combination of the PerfectDraft Pro in black, plus a 6L keg of San Miguel. This model comes with app control so you can set the perfect temperature for your beer, no matter the keg.

If you'd rather order the Camden Stout bundle, PerfectDraft's own website has an amazing offer on its all-new copper-coloured PerfectDraft Pro machine, plus the keg and a couple of Camden Town Brewery's special pint glasses.

Of course, if you would still prefer a touch of the old Guinness this Christmas and are looking for a better way to pour it, there's a deal on the NitroSurge too.

Save 33% Guinness NitroSurge: was £30 now £19.99 at Amazon The NitroSurge attaches to compatible cans to better pour a Guinness. It uses ultrasonic technology to get the head just right.

It's not the same as having a dedicated pump with its own fridge built in to keep your beer at the perfect temperature, but if you just want a quick and simple solution to stout pouring, there you go.