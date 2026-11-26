Forget the Guinness Nitrosurge, this is the true way to pour stout perfectly in your home – a touch of the black stuff on Black Friday
PerfectDraft has some glorious offers for Black Friday, including on the new Camden Stout keg
I'm a big fan of the black stuff, whether that be Guinness or another great stout, and I've recently discovered the Camden Stout keg for my PerfectDraft Pro beer pourer. Cooled just right, it pours a beautiful pint and the best news is that there are some amazing deals on the newly added keg and other beers this Black Friday.
You could even say that it's Black Stuff Friday – if you wanted to be cheesy, that is. As I do.
PerfectDraft itself has some great bundle deals on the PerfectDraft Pro, PerfectDraft Black, and original PerfectDraft dispensers, but you can also get some great offers elsewhere, such as Amazon UK. Then you could add the Camden Stout keg to your holiday season shopping list.
Get £50 off this combination of the Philips-made PerfectDraft Black beer dispenser and a 6L keg of Peroni.
There's a massive £91 off this combination of the PerfectDraft Pro in black, plus a 6L keg of San Miguel. This model comes with app control so you can set the perfect temperature for your beer, no matter the keg.
If you'd rather order the Camden Stout bundle, PerfectDraft's own website has an amazing offer on its all-new copper-coloured PerfectDraft Pro machine, plus the keg and a couple of Camden Town Brewery's special pint glasses.
This is a great bundle deal that'll have you enjoying perfectly poured stout for weeks. And you even get the glasses to pour it in.
Of course, if you would still prefer a touch of the old Guinness this Christmas and are looking for a better way to pour it, there's a deal on the NitroSurge too.
The NitroSurge attaches to compatible cans to better pour a Guinness. It uses ultrasonic technology to get the head just right.
It's not the same as having a dedicated pump with its own fridge built in to keep your beer at the perfect temperature, but if you just want a quick and simple solution to stout pouring, there you go.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
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