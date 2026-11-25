Bertazzoni teams up with Liberty on exclusive range cooker collection
Five iconic Liberty prints meet Bertazzoni's premium Professional Series
Italian appliance brand Bertazzoni has teamed up with iconic British department store Liberty to create a collection of special-edition range cookers, bringing five distinctive Liberty prints to Bertazzoni's Professional Series.
The collection features five prints – Artemisia, Averie Meadow, Eleni Grace, Shakespeare's Song in White and Shakespeare's Song in Yellow. Each combines vibrant colours, intricate botanical details and expressive floral patterns, bringing a different look to the kitchen. The designs will be available across 30 models, in 90cm, 100cm and 120cm widths.
The Bertazzoni x Liberty collection will be available from 1st January 2027, with prices yet to be announced. The cookers will be sold through selected retailers across the UK, and you can register your interest via the Bertazzoni website.
Whilst Liberty has collaborated with a number of well-known brands over the years – including Nespresso on a three-piece coffee collection launched in February 2024 – this marks its first collaboration on a range cooker.
Beyond their distinctive exteriors, the cookers come with a choice of gas or induction cooktops and 11 oven functions, including convection, grilling, baking, air frying and defrosting. Other features include soft-close, triple-glazed doors, soft-motion hinges, heavy-duty stainless steel shelves, an additional air-fry tray and a food probe. The ovens also carry an A energy rating.
The induction models offer five heating zones, two of which can be bridged to accommodate larger cookware. They also include boost functionality, automatic pan detection, a residual heat indicator and a child lock.
Each cooker also retains the signature details of Bertazzoni's Professional Series, including tactile teardrop knobs, embossed burner caps and a 7cm colour touchscreen with refined iconography.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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