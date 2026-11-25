In Summary Bertazzoni has teamed up with Liberty to launch five special-edition range cooker designs, featuring distinctive floral and botanical prints.

The collection spans 30 Professional Series models in 90cm, 100cm and 120cm widths, with gas and induction options and 11 oven functions.

The cookers launch on 1st January 2027 through selected UK retailers, with prices yet to be confirmed.

Italian appliance brand Bertazzoni has teamed up with iconic British department store Liberty to create a collection of special-edition range cookers, bringing five distinctive Liberty prints to Bertazzoni's Professional Series.

The collection features five prints – Artemisia, Averie Meadow, Eleni Grace, Shakespeare's Song in White and Shakespeare's Song in Yellow. Each combines vibrant colours, intricate botanical details and expressive floral patterns, bringing a different look to the kitchen. The designs will be available across 30 models, in 90cm, 100cm and 120cm widths.

The Bertazzoni x Liberty collection will be available from 1st January 2027, with prices yet to be announced. The cookers will be sold through selected retailers across the UK, and you can register your interest via the Bertazzoni website.

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(Image credit: Bertazzoni)

Whilst Liberty has collaborated with a number of well-known brands over the years – including Nespresso on a three-piece coffee collection launched in February 2024 – this marks its first collaboration on a range cooker.

Beyond their distinctive exteriors, the cookers come with a choice of gas or induction cooktops and 11 oven functions, including convection, grilling, baking, air frying and defrosting. Other features include soft-close, triple-glazed doors, soft-motion hinges, heavy-duty stainless steel shelves, an additional air-fry tray and a food probe. The ovens also carry an A energy rating.

The induction models offer five heating zones, two of which can be bridged to accommodate larger cookware. They also include boost functionality, automatic pan detection, a residual heat indicator and a child lock.

(Image credit: Bertazzoni)

Each cooker also retains the signature details of Bertazzoni's Professional Series, including tactile teardrop knobs, embossed burner caps and a 7cm colour touchscreen with refined iconography.