Energy experts reveal simple heating tweaks that could save you £120 this winter

With millions of households set to receive a £100 energy payment this winter, finding ways to keep energy bills down is likely to be high on many people's priority lists.

To help households make their money go further, Madeline Porter, Head of Marketing at Utility Bidder, has shared six simple ways to heat your home more efficiently and reduce energy use this winter. She explains: “The £100 payment for households in council tax bands A to D this winter will offer welcome short-term relief to eligible households. However, looking ahead, improving energy efficiency through better insulation, more efficient heating systems and smarter energy management will be essential to reducing energy consumption and lowering bills.”

Below, we've rounded up her six tips to help you stay warm whilst keeping your energy costs in check.

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1. . Set your thermostat between 18°C and 21°C

For most people, a comfortable indoor temperature is between 18°C and 21°C. According to the Energy Saving Trust, turning your thermostat down from 22°C to 21°C could save around £120 a year on energy bills.

2. Programme your heating around your routine

A timer or programmer lets you control when your heating and hot water come on and switch off. Make sure your heating works around your daily routine, so your home is warm when you need it most. Set your timer to switch on shortly before you wake up or arrive home, and turn it off earlier in the evening. This helps make the most of the heat already in your home without using energy when it's no longer needed.

3. Add a shelf above your radiator

A correctly positioned shelf above your radiator can help direct warm air further into the room, rather than allowing it to rise straight towards the ceiling. For an extra boost, try placing a small fan on the shelf, angled outwards into the room. Whilst it might sound strange to use a fan in winter, it can help circulate warm air more evenly, reducing cold spots and making better use of the heat your radiator produces.

4. Check your boiler's flow temperature

Turning down your boiler's flow temperature can help it run more efficiently without making your home feel colder. Check your boiler settings and consider reducing the flow temperature to around 60°C or lower. This can help modern boilers operate in condensing mode, which uses less energy.

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5. Lower your hot water temperature slightly

Your hot water doesn't need to be scalding, and heating it more than necessary can waste energy. For combi boilers, reducing the hot water temperature to around 50-55°C can help cut energy use whilst still providing comfortably hot water.

6. Block draughts, including around your letterbox

Draught excluders, window seals and properly fitted curtains can all help reduce heat loss and keep rooms warmer for longer. Don't forget your letterbox either, as it effectively creates a small opening straight through your front door, allowing cold air to enter. Fitting a letterbox brush or flap is a quick DIY job that can help keep draughts at bay and retain warmth inside your home.