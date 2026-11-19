Rockstar finally delivered a new Grand Theft Auto this week – a mere 13 years after GTA 5 first hit stores. And to celebrate, T3's own Rik Henderson joined The Gadget Show team of Jason Bradbury and Suzi Perry on the eve of its release to discuss the game and the phenomena behind it.

They each also reveal their favourite gadget of the last 30 years, as taken from T3's round-up to celebrate the magazine's 30th anniversary. And also celebrating his own special milestone, YouTube inventor Colin Furze also joins in the fun to talk about the last 20 years of his amazing builds.

Colin Furze: 20 Years of Crazy Builds + GTA VI Launch Week - YouTube Watch On

You can watch the full episode of The Gadget Show Podcast above or on YouTube right now.

T3 and The Gadget Show – a tech match made in heaven

Your favourite lifestyle tech publication, T3, has partnered with the legendary TV and YouTube sensation that is The Gadget Show.

T3 has celebrated its print magazine's 30th birthday this year, while T3.com continues to grow and reach wider audiences year on year.

Over the coming weeks, we'll be bringing you all the latest news on tech and gaming from Jason Bradbury, Suzi Perry and members of the T3 team.

(Image credit: North One)

What is The Gadget Show?

The Gadget Show launched in 2004 on Channel 5 in the UK and has delivered previews and reviews of the latest gadgets since.

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With a range of presenters and formats over the years, the new podcast sees the return of the original duo Jason Bradbury and Suzi Perry in a weekly episode, hosted on its YouTube channel.

It's worth subscribing and liking their weekly videos – and, of course, returning to T3.com to see other members of the team talk over the latest tech with The Gadget Show team.