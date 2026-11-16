So, we finally have our answer – after weeks of speculation and years of silence, Amazon has made the choice it had to make eventually, and chosen its new James Bond. Thankfully, it's made the right one, too: Robert Pattinson is one of the most interesting actors of his generation, and has all the attributes to make a brilliant 007.

This week you'll read a lot of prognostication about his merits, his physicality, and whether he's a little old for the part, but I'm a total convert to his school. He's a ticket-seller even when he's not in a huge role like Batman, and the ructions at Skydance suggest that his Caped Crusader might not be long for this world anyway.

No, I'm extremely confident that he'll make a superb Bond, and the brief glimpse of his screen test that Amazon used to announce the casting choice is more than enough to confirm this on aesthetic grounds.

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That said, if you want to see Pattinson's actual audition, I think you have to rewind the clock a little and tap up Christopher Nolan. His 2020 time-twisting epic Tenet was a brutal victim of lockdown release approaches, and its quick journey to streaming broke Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. forever.

It also, quite crucially, featured a superb supporting turn from Pattinson as a backwards-time expert-turned-spy, and for all that this sounds like a confusing part, he carries it off with lovely panache.

It's a role that puts him in expensive suits, sees him swan around the world on missions that blend subtle approaches with physical challenges, and the movie ends with him in full-on war gear, still looking dapper and cheerful as he runs about a dusty battlefield.

The personality with which he imbues Neil, his character, oozes off the frame, and many people would agree that he's the most memorable part of the movie, which can be a little confusing to follow even on repeat viewings.

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Speaking of repeat viewing, Tenet also happens to be one of the best 4K Blu-rays you can buy, not least because the format makes it easy to rewind it and rewatch sequences with your jaw open. I'd highly recommend adding it to your collection if you're not already in possession of it, and the fact that it's your best glimpse at Pattinson's likely direction with Bond is just a new angle on that.