In Summary The BBC has announced the lead host of the new series of Top Gear.

It's not exactly who the press were expecting.

The show is returning four years after Andrew Flintoff's horrendous accident.

The BBC has revealed the presenter who will lead the revival of Top Gear and it's come as a complete surprise. Previous suggestions have been thrown in the bin it seems, as the car show will seemingly take on a very different flavour.

The new main host is none other than Gordon Ramsay – the multiple Michelin star winning chef. He will be joined on the new series by presently unannounced co-stars, but the Beeb has opted to announce his arrival first.

(Image credit: BBC / BBC Studio)

The show has been on a four year hiatus since Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff's horrific accident in 2022. He suffered life changing injuries to his face and chest after an open-topped car he was driving flipped at high speed.

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It was announced earlier this year that it would finally return, although speculation on the host couldn't have been more wrong. Some suggested that Jimmy Carr would lead the new version of the show, but the BBC has turned to chef and sweary TV personality Ramsay instead.

Ramsay himself says that he hopes to bring "fresh energy and ambition" to the role, with "the right amount of chaos". The staff catering on filming days will also have to go up a notch or two, we'd imagine.

Ramsay will also be seen in a new series of Hell's Kitchen coming to ITV in 2027, alongside the host of Traitors, Claudia Winkleman.

That's more his sort of thing, but those who think he's a strange choice for Top Gear might be surprised to learn he's something of a petrol head and motorsports fan. He's also famous around the world and most notably in the US, where the show has always had a large following.

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We're now just waiting to hear who will join him in the reboot. My bet is on Mary Berry and Deliah Smith. They're both demons behind the wheel, I've heard.