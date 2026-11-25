Top Gear's new presenter revealed and to say it's a surprise is an understatement
Well, Jeremy Clarkson did open a restaurant after all...
The BBC has revealed the presenter who will lead the revival of Top Gear and it's come as a complete surprise. Previous suggestions have been thrown in the bin it seems, as the car show will seemingly take on a very different flavour.
The new main host is none other than Gordon Ramsay – the multiple Michelin star winning chef. He will be joined on the new series by presently unannounced co-stars, but the Beeb has opted to announce his arrival first.
The show has been on a four year hiatus since Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff's horrific accident in 2022. He suffered life changing injuries to his face and chest after an open-topped car he was driving flipped at high speed.
It was announced earlier this year that it would finally return, although speculation on the host couldn't have been more wrong. Some suggested that Jimmy Carr would lead the new version of the show, but the BBC has turned to chef and sweary TV personality Ramsay instead.
Ramsay himself says that he hopes to bring "fresh energy and ambition" to the role, with "the right amount of chaos". The staff catering on filming days will also have to go up a notch or two, we'd imagine.
Ramsay will also be seen in a new series of Hell's Kitchen coming to ITV in 2027, alongside the host of Traitors, Claudia Winkleman.
That's more his sort of thing, but those who think he's a strange choice for Top Gear might be surprised to learn he's something of a petrol head and motorsports fan. He's also famous around the world and most notably in the US, where the show has always had a large following.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We're now just waiting to hear who will join him in the reboot. My bet is on Mary Berry and Deliah Smith. They're both demons behind the wheel, I've heard.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.