In Summary Tidal is to delete 29 million tracks before the end of the year.

It is ridding the catalogue of AI-generated music.

Only fully-generated tracks will be ditched – artists that use some AI tools will be exempt.

Music streaming service Tidal is going nuclear on AI-generated music. On 9 December, the streaming service will start removing songs generated entirely by AI from its library. The platform expects to remove millions of tracks by the start of 2027.

Tidal platform lead Robert Anderson announced the news on X, saying that only labelling AI-generated tracks, which it has been doing for a few months, was no longer enough.

"A few months ago, Tidal tagged and demonetised all wholly AI-generated tracks to protect the authenticity of real artists," he wrote.

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"But that's enough, as 43% of tracks distributed to us in the last 90 days have been detected as AI-generated."

The purge is said to cover roughly 6.3% of Tidal's entire library, according to an Android Headlines report, and aims to make it easier for subscribers to discover real artists.

Anderson said the move "will result in the deletion of 29 million songs, and the estimated rejection of 80-85,000 songs per day”.

The Tidal lead also said 96% of these tracks have never been played once. In other words, they clog up the catalogue, and nobody listens to them, so it should mean nobody will really miss them either.

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The purge won’t include tracks made with AI assistance – those will stay, as long as a human is still leading the creative process, so artists who use AI tools aren't banned from the platform.

Tidal is said to be using detection tech from Ircam Amplify to tell the two apart, in case you were wondering how it was deciding. It is also said to have removed more than 65,000 tracks that impersonated real musicians.

Why does this matter?

Tidal has always sold itself on sound quality and fair treatment of artists, so removing content that could threaten that reputation feels like a natural next step. It also pressures some of the bigger music streaming rivals, like Spotify and Apple Music, to follow suit.

Anderson ended his post by saying: “We are the first DSP to do so, and we encourage our peers to follow suit. Tidal will continue to make decisions that support real artists first.”

Fingers crossed that will be the case.