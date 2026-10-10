This Yellowstone spin-off is back on screens, getting straight into the action

The rolling saga of Yellowstone has consumed a lot of viewing hours. From the original Kevin Costner-led series, we've leapt back in time through 1883 and 1923 and into two spin-offs, Dutton Ranch and Marshals.

Marshals, which follows the story of ex-Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), aired on Paramount+ in March 2026, but has now returned for a second season just 7 months later. That's a quick turn around and a welcome break from waiting a year to continue the storyline.

And that's what Marshals S2 does: it continues the storyline as though it was never designed to be two separate seasons. Protagonist Kayce Dutton's son Tate is off on a fishing trip with Tom Weaver - who's aggressively trying to buy East Camp - when things take a turn for the worst.

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In classic Dutton style, just about everyone that Kayce comes into contact with ends up dead, while the rest of the US Marshals team is left to figure out what's happening and swing in to lend some extra muscle. While enforcing the law is one part of the job, much of their time seems to be spent sorting out personal issues.

Marshals Season 2: Official Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

Streaming now on Paramount+, you might not want to jump right in, because it's on a weekly release rather than giving you the whole season to binge in one go. Let me tell you, that's not my favourite way to watch.

Marshals sees the youngest of the Dutton offspring pairing up with another ex-Navy SEAL Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green). They regularly re-live some of their shared military history, while working with Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means).

It's effectively a vehicle to continue Kayce Dutton's story, carrying with him the legacy of the Duttons, playing out across the Yellowstone's backcountry canvas. You're only ever about 5 minutes away from a shootout on horseback, as someone else tries to take advantage of the land and corrupt the natural order of things.

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For fans of Yellowstone, it feels like the sort of thing you expect Kayce to be doing, having shown off those SEAL skills on several occasions in the original series. What's surprising is how quickly the series returned, but I'm not going to complain about that.

For those waiting for the other Dutton child, Beth, it seems that filming on Dutton Ranch S2 is set to start in early 2027, so there's going to be a little while longer to wait.