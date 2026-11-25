I've been on a journey of discovery this past fortnight, dipping into a couple of storied Nic Cage movies that I never saw as a younger person, to see how they hold up in newly re-released 4K versions.

Last week I sampled the simply brilliant Con Air, a movie that completely blindsided me with its approach to the action genre, full of the best lines I'd heard in ages and some deliveries that left my jaw on the floor. Next, it's the turn of National Treasure, a far more family-friendly affair from Disney.

I remember plenty of friends seeing this back in the days of VHS rentals, but it never came around for me, so the new UHD disc was my first time experiencing an adventure movie so obviously tipping its hat to Indiana Jones that it was almost knocking it off its own head.

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It's an interesting movie, not least because it feels like it fits right into that "they don't make these anymore" bracket we all recognise. Some combination of location shooting, fun sets, and a mid-budget approach comes together into a pretty charming production, albeit one that didn't exactly leave me gobsmacked.

National Treasure (2004) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Cage plays Ben Gates, the inheritor of a family secret – that there's a secret hoard of treasure somewhere in the US, hidden by the Founding Fathers after it accumulated over centuries. He realises in the movie's ice-bound opening sequence that the next clue is hidden on the actual Declaration of Independence, and is forced to attempt to steal it before more nefarious forces do so first.

This 4K reissue is a seriously pristine one, having watched it with a bit of a microscope out. The movie didn't really speak to me all that much, if I'm honest, but the quality of its new transfer is incredible – the detail in the frame is brilliant pretty much throughout, and the Dolby Vision implementation makes it all super natural-looking in terms of colour and light.

Plus, you get an Atmos soundtrack that's impressively restrained. While there are moments with explosions and loud crashes, these were never overdone, and the mix was impressively reasonable, making it super easy to hear dialogue at all times, even in busier moments.

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National Treasure is clearly a popular film, as you can tell by checking its two Rotten Tomatoes scores. Where critics weren't kind to it, leaving it at 47%, nostalgic viewers are way bigger fans, with the audience score sitting at 76%. That audience sentiment will be why Disney decided to remaster it, and the result is clearly the best way to see the film since it was in cinemas.

I'd say Con Air blows it out of the water cinematically, but the simple fact is that from a technical point of view, this is a fantastic reissue – and if you remember loving the film in younger days, National Treasure's right there waiting for you to grab it. You can pick it up now in the UK for £24.99 (or grab a fancier £35 steelbook if you prefer).