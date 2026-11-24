I've got a pretty decent collection of 4K Blu-rays at this point, after starting to properly collect them early in 2025 – but if I need to point to one box-set that kicked off my passion for the format, it would be this one.

The Lord of the Rings is extremely close to my heart, and when it got a 4K box-set back in 2020, I knew I had to have it, even though at that point I didn't own a single other 4K disc. I wanted to see the new versions in their best possible presentation, without any of the compromises of streaming.

Well, my first watch-through confirmed that it was a great purchase, and I've kept an eye on its price ever since, to make sure I can shout when it gets reduced. Black Friday week has brought exactly that – a tasty little discount.

A box-set like this is something to have a cherish, to be honest – because in my household we can barely make it through a calendar year without rewatching the whole trilogy.

This update gives them Dolby Atmos audio, which is really quite something to hear if you have a good soundbar or, even better, a surround sound system. The new picture quality is unreal, meanwhile – with the vast majority of the VFX work holding up seriously impressively.

There are some moments when the new colour grading, meanwhile, is actually quite jaw-dropping. The green of the Rohirrim's cloaks during the battle of Pelennor Fields, for instance, but also the new clarity and naturalism of the Rivendell sets in the first film.

These and more await you if you pick up the box set, and 15% off is nothing to sniff at. I'd expect this deal to last the week, but I'd still grab it sooner rather than later, in case it's snuffed out at some point without notice.