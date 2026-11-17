I'll hold my hand up on this one: Con Air, I was not familiar with your game. To me, as a child of the 1990s, Nic Cage is a mixed bag. I've seen him deliver tremendous performances (Moonstruck, anyone?), but also some of the worst stuff of all time, and it's often hard to know whether one of his movies will be good, enjoyable or just bad.

As it turns out, Con Air manages to be both of those last two, and I don't mean that in a patronising way. It's as pure an action movie as I've watched in ages, and I'm thrilled that the first time I saw it was on its newly restored 4K release, which came out just this week.

The reissue gives this cult classic of a movie the visual splendour you might remember it having in the cinema, rather than the blurry misery of VHS or DVD versions from yesteryear. Now, at 20 years old, it looks and sounds as good as it should, and what a spectacle it delivers.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Con Air (1997) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Cage stars as Cameron Poe, a military man who throws too powerful a punch in a bar fight and finds himself locked up just as his beloved wife prepares to deliver their first child. Years later, and finally about to be released on parole, he finds himself put on a transport plane full of other criminals being moved around the country.

Except they're not just any criminals – they're a rogues' gallery of the very worst that the US has to offer, and they're actually being masterminded by John Malkovich as Cyrus the Virus. His plan to commandeer the plane works perfectly, with only Poe there to sabotage his efforts.

John Cusack leads the law enforcement team, ineptly trying to help from the ground, but really this is all about a lithe and musclebound Cage slowly whittling down the criminal crew until an explosive finale on the Vegas strip brings things crashing to a head (pun intended if you've seen the film).

The entire time he's making puns, but also (crucially) delivering lines that feel like they should be puns, but actually aren't – gloriously straight-faced throughout. The number of silly lines can't be overstated, from "Why couldn't you put the bunny back in the box?" to "Cy... Onara", and they came together into a ride that I genuinely adored from start to finish.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, with a new 4K reissue in question, I can also confirm that it looks and sounds beautiful. There's the occasional moment when the newfound clarity of the transfer showcases some wonky CGI, but for the most part the practical effects in Con Air still shine. The squib work in gunfights is particularly lovely, to my eyes.

The soundtrack, in Dolby Atmos, is also terrifically mixed, so it's clear and punchy but never muddy, even when a massive great plane is crashing nearly endlessly down a busy road. It's oodles of fun, not least because you'll never miss one of the stupid quips punctuating scenes.

When I received my sample of Con Air, I honestly thought it might take me a long while to get around to watching it. After a long travel day, though, I figured something light might suit me, and got it viewed really quickly – and I'm so glad I did. I'll be recommending this new remaster widely, because anyone who wants a fun evening at home that feels like a blockbuster night at the movies should know about it. It's what Nic Cage does best, I guess.