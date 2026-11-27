This 97% rated 4K crime classic is the only thing in my Black Friday basket right now
The Godfather Trilogy on physical?!
Black Friday's nearly over, even if the reality is that most of the deals available today will probably persist through the weekend. That means we're coming to the point of the event when I start to wonder if I'm actually going to buy anything, continuing a track record of staying out of it.
I'm no stranger to a big purchase when the moment strikes – I bought my LG C2 OLED TV on Black Friday years ago and it was a brilliant decision from a savings point of view. Since then, though, I've managed to keep my money largely in my wallet, but right now I'm staring temptation in the face.
Looking for deals to showcase for T3, I happened upon a 4K box set that's extremely hard to ignore.
One of the great cinematic trilogies, with the first two movies in particular being pretty much unmissable, this is a must-have for any serious collector of cinematic excellence on 4K discs. Getting 29% off is a rarity here in the UK, making this quite the Black Friday deal.
Francis Ford Coppola was at the very top of his game when he made The Godfather and its sequel, and that's reflected in their places in the cinematic canon. Both are regarded as being among the finest films ever made, and while the third film falls short of that level, you'd still be a bit weird not to have it along with the first two.
This collection brings all three to 4K, along with a whole heap of extras, from interviews to behind-the-scenes featurettes and commentaries. That makes it basically the definitive version of each movie right now, which is nice to know.
With The Godfather sitting pretty on a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its quality isn't really up for debate – and this box-set is tempting me hard. Whether I buy it or not, though, you should probably think about whether you want it for yourself.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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