Retro gamers can't get enough of 80s classic brought back to life in Paramount+'s new adult-only animation

With so many services offering streaming content these days, it's no surprise that there's a lot of scouring the past for classics that might stand up to the conversion. Paramount+ seems to have found some IP ripe for the picking in SEGA's back catalogue.

That's seen Golden Axe, the 90s side-scrolling beat 'em up getting churned through the works for a second spot in the limelight - and a lot of people love it.

Originally released in 1989, Golden Axe centres on Gilius, Ax Battler and Tyris, all seeking revenge against Death Adder. The game basically revolves around slaying Death Adder's henchmen. Yes, it was something of a button masher with a bit of magic thrown in, but now it's a 10-part animated series on Paramount+.

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To say it's unexpected might be an understatement, but here we are, looking at an 18+ rated cartoon, which has plenty of retro charms of its own. I can't helping but think it looks a lot like the original He-Man cartoons from the 80s.

And it's probably going to be watched by the same people.

Golden Axe | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

You might struggle to figure out how Golden Axe has enough plot to make a 10-part series, but it falls into the comedy genre, which is what has divided opinion. Yes, it's tongue-in-cheek, having a bit of a joke about this gaming genre while throwing enough in to keep people entertained.

But with people piling into a Reddit thread with comments like "I ended up not hating this", there seems to be some hope that it's actually worth watching.

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There are plenty of people who have enjoyed the experience, while others say they hit the first joke and decided the humour wasn't for them. Perhaps the best advice is to commit to at least an episode and see if it brings back fond memories.

"Surprisingly funny" writes one reviewer on IMDb, while another claims it misses the mark. It's definitely one for 80s kids and retro fans, but perhaps don't expect too much from it.

Mike McMahan, known for Star Trek: Lower Decks and Rick and Morty, and Joe Chandler, of American Dad! fame are the creators, so that explains the homour and adult animation angle that Golden Axe has taken.