Sometimes a show comes around that you're actually afraid of – not because it looks bad, but because it looks like it could be great, and you don't want to get damaged by your hopes. I'm a big Blade Runner fan, and an even bigger Blade Runner 2049 fan, so when Prime Video announced it was making a major series in the universe, I got the fear.

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Now, a couple of years later, the show is finally on the very cusp of being released, with a final trailer that I actually missed when it was sent out into the world last week. Unlike previous teasers, it actually gives us a proper sense of what the show's about, too, as well as showcasing some really quite impressive visual flair.

Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Hunter Schafer is our star, in the main, as a replicant who's desperately trying to get away from something or someone. She's on the run, that much is clear, but is being sought out by both humans and other replicants alike. The trailer makes it clear that, somehow, she'll end up having to go undercover in a squad of Blade Runners, who hunt down runaways like her.

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That squad will be spearheaded by Michelle Yeoh, herself also playing a replicant, since (just like in Blade Runner movies of the past), it turns out they're the most efficient hunters of their own kind. The dynamic between the two of them looks like it'll be extremely tense – and we don't even really know what each knows about the other.

Crucially, the show looks pretty gorgeous in this trailer, full of massive-scale shots of the city and its megabuildings looming over the skyline, and its flying cars looking appropriately futuristic. Some of the effects also look impressively similar to older versions from the past films, in terms of their animation style, rather than being as shiny as possible, and I'm appreciative of that attention to detail.

With the show premiering on Prime Video next week, on 25 November, I'm really hoping it can deliver something properly memorable and sombre. That's the tone you need to nail if you're going to live up to the Blade Runner billing, in my view, and we're only about a week from seeing whether it can clear the bar.

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