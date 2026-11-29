Prime Video knows that it has a big task on its hands when it comes to overhauling Netflix as the biggest streaming service on the planet, but it helps that it's bundled into the Prime subscription for so many of its users. That, and the fact that it constantly adds new material for people to watch, of course.

This month we're heading straight into the holidays, and that means it's time for some thematically resonant stuff, which Prime Video is obligingly providing. That said, it's an interesting month for the streamer, without many huge launches. So, if you're wondering what's coming up, I've picked out five highlights, along with their trailers and release dates, to help you plan ahead.

The Man with the Bag

The Man with the Bag - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 2 December

A good Christmas movie can be a whale of a time when it's done right, with an irreverent sense of humour and some fun casting. Well, bringing together two of the biggest men in Hollywood, from two very different eras, certainly ticks those boxes – with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson drafted in for a very fun concept.

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It sees Ritchson as a master thief who has to step in to help Santa Claus himself when his bag of gifts is stolen by a disgruntled and potentially overworked elf. They'll go on something of a caper to get it back, and while I have every suspicion that it'll turn out alright in the end, this still looks like a great pick for family viewing this season.

Maxton Hall Season 3

Maxton Hall: Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 9 December

Prime Video has made a big business out of the romance genre, and it's hardly alone there. Maxton Hall is a German show that's become something of a sensation for it, with fans of "will they, won't they" dramas basically unable to tear themselves away from its world of elite students.

Now it's bringing its third season to streaming, and things are looking like they'll be more dramatic than ever. Main character Ruby is suspended from school, at the centre of a scandal that she had nothing to do with, and faces a fight to prove she's innocent. If she's going to get back on track and get into Oxford, her lifelong dream, she's going to have to work with some surprising allies.

The Devil’s Hour Season 3

The Devil’s Hour Series 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 4 December

This one's a bit of a surprise – because I'll happily own up to the fact that I'd never heard of this show until its trailer popped up in my YouTube feed. Now getting its third season, it's become a word-of-mouth hit that might even verge into cult territory. It tells a twisty story about the hunt to stop a serial bomber.

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Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine) has memories of multiple lives that seem to intertwine with that bomber, but she can't figure out what's real and what's a vision of a future that hasn't happened yet. She's forced to team up with a previous nemesis to straighten things out, but the sci-fi themes here are going to ensure that it stays pretty surprising.

UEFA Champions League League Phase

Streaming on: 8 December

Prime Video remains the home of one game per matchweek in the Champions League, and the league phase of the tournament is very much ongoing right now. We don't yet have confirmation of which game it's selected this time around (because it gets first choice), but I have a strong suspicion about which it'll be.

Since Manchester City visit Barcelona on the relevant Tuesday, I'm convinced this heavyweight clash will be the match it goes for, queuing up a potentially fascinating matchup. City are no longer the force they looked like at the start of the season, with a huge cloud hanging over them – are they set up for a rollicking time away from home?

Sacred Jewel

Sacred Jewel - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 December

My last pick might look like a fairly niche one, but you have to remember how huge some K-dramas have become in recent years – it's a cross-genre powerhouse at this point, and there's no reason why a historical drama like this one couldn't become quite big business.

This one's set in 1258, amid the threat of the Mongol horde as it rampages through one part of what is now the Korean peninsula. Under the command of their emperor, a group of dashing warriors will take on a perilous journey to retrieve the sacred jewel that holds the key to their empire's survival. It's classic pulpy stuff, but it looks like it has some very fun vibes and sequences to offer up.