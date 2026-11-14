Netflix's upcoming thriller has a Marvel star, and a Bourne-like vibe (in a very good way)

Netflix has form when it comes to excellent military and spy thrillers – it's been making them for practically as long as it's been pumping out original content, and some of them have been seriously brilliant. Now, though, it's reuniting with much of the creative talent from one of its best ever efforts, Bodyguard, which it distributed worldwide after the BBC made it.

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The creator of that series, Jed Mercurio, has now written another for Netflix: Trinity. Not only that, but the main star of Bodyguard, the excellent Richard Madden, is back to star in this one, although his role looks like it's very different, playing someone who might well end up being the antagonist of the series, rather than its hero.

Trinity | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In fact, while he has a starring role, the lead in the show is really Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Commander Katherine Decker, the dutiful leader of a nuclear submarine's crew. She's given a proper scare when only happenstance stops her crew from launching a nuclear missile at a target that doesn't actually exist.

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Chasing the hints she's been given, she seems to encounter Madden as the US Secretary of Defence, Webb Preston. Preston seems to be operating in a way that some of his subordinates don't agree with, and from what we can tell in the trailer it seems like he might be operating a secret organisation, possibly called Trinity – but it's a little hard to tell.

These two characters will clearly become involved in a proper old-school conspiracy, and there's no telling where that might take them. That said, the trailer drops plenty of hints that Madden's character might not be quite what he seems. That would be relatively typical, to be fair. He's made a career out of playing men who have layers you don't initially perceive, even doing so in his biggest-budget outing, in Marvel's Eternals.

That film might have flopped, but I think Madden was one of its best components, so here's hoping that Trinity can be another fun part of his career as it continues. We'll all get to judge that question when the series drops on Netflix on 1 December.

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