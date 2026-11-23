Netflix has demonstrated that, while it's not quite on the same level as Apple TV in terms of sci-fi programming, it is pretty committed to the genre. After all, Stranger Things was a genuine behemoth of a show, and it was firmly situated in sci-fi traditions, right up until its huge finale.

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Now there might be a big of a gap in its armoury, but Netflix is hoping to fill it with a second season of 3 Body Problem, based on some of the most celebrated sci-fi novels of our time. The new season, the show's second, comes out in early 2027, on 14 January, but with plenty of time left until then we've now had a very handy recap of the first season from Netflix.

3 Body Problem | Season 1 Recap | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After all, while it might be the best possible practice to go back and rewatch a show like this when it gets a new season years after the first, you also might very well not really have time for that sort of thing. We're all time poor, after all, and there's GTA 6 to play right now.

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If your memory of that overarching plot isn't the firmest, give it watch – in just under three minutes, you'll get a nice, detailed overview of how the first run of episodes unfolded. Needless to say, it's a deeply spoilerish video, and you're only going to want to hit play on it if you're definitely not planning to either watch or rewatch that last season.

We get reminders of how many characters met really quite grisly fates last time out, as the then-distant alien threat started to ramp up preparations for its arrival in Earth's vicinity. We know that the second season will bring their arrival far closer, and might even show the moment itself – bringing us into the second and third of author Liu Cixin's novels.

Whether Netflix can match the sheer ambition of those books will remain to be seen – it's certainly appearing to push enough budget at the show. We won't really know whether it's managed to translate the novels to the screen until this new season arrives, but this recap is a pretty great way to build the hype up if you're already a fan.

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