Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world, and in many people's eyes it's also the best streaming service going – and I'd say that true crime has been a quietly key part of its original content strategy. It's got a good share of plenty of genres, but I'd say crime and true crime thrillers are where it is arguably most dominant of all.

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It seems to have a knack for picking out historical crimes or killers that still resonate with people, dramatising or documenting them in ways that result in millions of viewers choosing to watch them. Its next target is one of its most recent in a while – The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey, and it just got an affecting first trailer.

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ramsey's death in 1996 happened right after Christmas, and was the subject of intense media interest given some of the unusual ways in which its investigation unfolded. Crucially, her parents seemed to bounce back and forth between being suspects and not, making them the very centre of the whole case.

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So, it's no surprise that Netflix's big-budget adaptation of the saga has enlisted some big names to play them – Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy. The pair are actually a little hard to recognise thanks to some excellent costume and hair dressing, but they're clearly both going to be acting their socks off in complex and challenging roles.

Of course, this being true crime, rather than a fictional case, there are some parts that we know about (or, at least, those who remember the case do). That means that we're in for some emotionally intense sequences, as well as a nail-biting account of how the case first started, with a call to the police about a potential kidnapping.

This one hasn't been discussed extensively by Netflix, almost as if it was keeping it under wraps, but that first trailer has also given us a release date of 10 December – meaning we're just a couple of weeks from the show's arrival. We'll see how it does at that point, but I'd assume it'll rocket up the charts, especially in the US where the case happened.

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