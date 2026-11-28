Netflix in December 2026: 5 best all-new additions for Netflix subscribers
Netflix has a massive month planned
I've been rounding up what's coming to Netflix in a given month for years now, and I think this December stands out as one of the biggest, most ambitious months the streamer has ever lined up. It's got some simply huge additions on the way, including series launches that have been anticipated for years.
On top of that, it has one of its biggest ever movies coming, and all of this happens with Christmas at the tail-end of the month, with people's attentions more available than perhaps at any other time of year. So, if you're planning what to watch this month, here are the five highlights you shouldn't miss on Netflix.
Pride and Prejudice
- Streaming from: 3 December
It's been a little while since we got Keira Knightley's Pride and Prejudice, so now the famous story is being adapted once again – this time with a new generation of actors in some of the most famous parts ever. I have a feeling that the biggest spotlight will be on Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy, after he narrowly missed out on being the new James Bond.
Whether Netflix can capture what makes Jane Austen's story so magical and timeless will be fascinating to see, but I'd imagine the budget leveraged against it will insure it from disaster. Buckle up for a brilliant romantic journey when it arrives early in the month.
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
- Streaming from: 23 December
Brad Pitt is one of the great megawatt movie stars working right now, and he's fronting this genuinely fascinating project, which sees Quentin Tarantino penning a script to follow on from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but David Fincher actually directing the picture.
That's a fairly wild array of talent, in case it needs saying, and it'll be fascinating to see what they've come up with together. The movie's in cinemas right now, but you'll be able to watch it on Netflix for no extra cost just before Christmas, so circle that in your calendars!
Ray Gunn
- Streaming from: 18 December
Another movie addition that looks absolutely perfect for Christmas viewing, Ray Gunn is a passion project from Brad Bird, who directed some of the most beloved family movies of all time. He's telling an interesting sci-fi noir story here, starring a beleaguered private investigator in the far future.
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It looks like a really fun blend of tropes from older movies with the aesthetics of a very new age, and has some A-listers lending their voices to the film. Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson are in the two biggest roles, and it looks like we can assume there will be plenty of twists on its way to a big denouement.
Emily in Paris (Season 6)
- Streaming from: 24 December
One of Netflix's biggest ever originals is ending this Christmas, as Emily in Paris bows out with its sixth and final season. The show has been a total sensation, whether people are watching from the edge of their sofas as Emily decides on her romantic future, or pretending to hate it while continuing to binge it.
This time around, she's taking one more big trip in Europe, and it looks like she's going all Mamma Mia, heading to Greece. That means sun-soaked parties and yet more adventures and misadventures in love; this time, we can assume that she'll finally settle down with someone for good, with the big question being which of her suitors she'll choose.
La Bola Negra
- Streaming from: 2 December
This is perhaps a movie that you haven't seen as much advertising around, but it's been getting absolutely rave reviews across the board, and might well get some more buzz when the awards season starts early next year. An Spanish film about the experience of a few young men during three different parts of history.
It hops between 1932, 1937, and 2017, telling the affecting stories of three gay men and showing how parts of their experiences echoed down through history and were shared. Meanwhile, it's also about the conception of one of the great unfinished works of theatre even conceived – so that's plenty of ambition, no? It's meant to be quite superb, and will be on Netflix from very early in December, so it seems like a great way to start the month.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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