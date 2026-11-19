Sci-fi is very much in season – every big streamer and their nan has at least one major series on the boil involving spaceships, futuristic settings, and generally a heaping serving of philosophical musings to go with it all. In Apple TV's case, there are literally dozens to choose from, but Netflix has been perhaps slightly more careful in its approach to the genre, despite some massive hits.

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One of its most interesting projects was 3 Body Problem, an adaptation of one of the biggest breakout sci-fi novels of the last two decades, and most fans of the source novels knew that a huge amount would change if a second season arrived. This is one of those stories that really jumps off the deep end when you get to the sequel, which makes this trailer for its next run of episodes so exciting.

3 Body Problem: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In it, we get to see not just some glimpses of the surviving characters and what they're up to, but increasingly tense moments as the long-awaited arrival of a massive alien civilisation actually arrives. What was sort of theoretical and debated in the first season will be very much real this time around, as humanity reckons with the advent of a more advanced species.

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Crucially, this time around we'll spend some time focusing on the stories of humans awaiting the arrival of the San-Ti. Some of them are committed to preparing defence mechanisms and getting ready for war, but others are actually working on the San-Ti's side, and sabotage is very much on the menu.

This is one of the more complex shows out there when it comes to plotting, so I'd say this is probably the perfect time to drop back in and rewatch the first eight episodes, which should leave you on firmer ground.

Given that the trailer ends with a release date of 14 January, there's also yet more waiting to be done here. The first season came out in early 2024, so it will have been just under three years between the two. Netflix is well known for having some fairly chunky breaks between seasons, but hopefully we don't see a gap this long again.

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