KPop Demon Hunters 4K Blu-ray is a beautiful boxset – and cracking Christmas present idea

This week, the Netflix mega-success, KPop Demon Hunters, released from its streaming shackles and released on physical form for the first time – here in its 4K Blu-ray (and Blu-ray) triple-disc boxset.

Perplexingly, I've never actually seen the movie – I'd been awaiting whether the tease of a physical format would become reality. And, once confirmed, I had to add it to my '4K Blu-ray Movie Club' roster.

In 2026 I've ensured I've purchased and watched at least one new (or older release, remastered) movie per month from the top-tier 4K disc format to get the absolute utmost out of my home cinema experience.

While I've peeled the shrink-wrap off the KPop Demon Hunters box from Criterion Collection already, I've so far just been stuck in awe of its shiny artwork and included additions – see the gallery further down page.

First thing's first, though, let's talk pricing. Because, as with any brand new 4K Blu-ray disc, you have to expect to pay – a typical day-one release costs £24.99 / $29.95. However, KPop Demon Hunters demands yet more – as shown in the shopping widget embedded above.

This particular Criterion Collection release is the UK version, specifically, complete with official 'PG' rating from the BBFC – the yellow triangle, not MPA's black-on-white equivalent – and is priced at £34.99. The US equivalent, the official site tells me, retails for $49.95.

While that makes it pricier than many a 4K Blu-ray – and about the price of two months' worth of Netflix streaming in 4K – I also think that'll make it a cracking Christmas present idea (or whatever you may celebrate over the holiday period).

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As you can see from my gallery of images above, the addition of stickers and postcards are a fun bonus for youngsters. The trio of discs is also interesting, as the second Blu-ray offers 'Supplements', including 'lyric videos' of seven of the movie's songs – ideal for a sing-along.

Importantly, it's the 'new 4K digital master' that helps this disc earn its stripes. That'll mean top-notch uncompressed quality, no broadband-limited streaming hiccups as can happen with Netflix, for the most cinematic visuals possible. The soundtrack is a full Dolby Atmos mix, too.

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The original trailer above shows a slice of all what to expect. I love the art-style in particular, which is telltale of Sony Pictures Animation – the same studio that made Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse, also to critical acclaim.

But while the third instalment to that Spider-Man animated movie is delayed and still in the works, now is the time for KPop Demon Hunters to own the limelight. I look forward to revering in its cheer – and sharing the same with others this Christmas time.