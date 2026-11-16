When The Odyssey finally arrived earlier this year, I was one of a lucky few (in global terms) who managed to see it on IMAX 70mm film – twice, in fact. I watched it at the BFI Southbank, and then again a couple of months later at the Science Museum here in London. That was a fascinating pair of filmgoing experiences to compare and contrast after the fact, but right from the off I knew I'd be watching it a third time in 2026: when the 4K Blu-ray arrived.

Well, that moment has finally come; the disc should ship out to those who pre-ordered it in the middle of this week, and I got an early copy to see whether it's another essential addition to any 4K fan's library.

Watching it over the weekend, it didn't take long to come to a fairly expected answer – this is one of the best-looking 4K discs I've seen in ages, with a pristine, crisp image quality that really can look jaw-dropping at times. It also has the same flaw that plagues Chris Nolan's home releases, although I think it's very far from a dealbreaker for most of us.

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The Odyssey (4K Blu-ray): £24.99 at Amazon Disc releases don't come much bigger than this – a film that amazed audiences in IMAX can now be watched at home. Obviously, it's not the cheapest way to see the film, but owning it on a 4K disc should be a great investment in what might become a modern classic.

It's pretty rare that I watch a film three times within a single six-month span, but Nolan's epic was such a tentpole film in terms of public debate (thanks, Emily Wilson) that it's felt really rewarding to revisit it so swiftly after the cinema experience. Given that both of my showings were in thunderously loud IMAX screens, it's also well worth running down how the home release is different.

For one thing, there's a crucial (but tiny) difference in how the film looks compared to an IMAX 70mm screening. This release has been prepared in an aspect ratio of 1.78:1 (16:9). That means it will fill your entire TV screen, in most cases, without any black bars. However, the original IMAX release was actually 1.43:1 – which means there's a very small amount of the frame being cropped out at the top and bottom.

In reality, this represents basically no compromise at all, and there were precisely no moments when I thought the frame looked more cramped than I remembered it. Nolan's not stupid enough to put crucial visual information in a part of the screen that will be cut off once the film leaves cinemas.

The other big question ahead of any Nolan home video release is its sound mix. Nolan is a massive Dolby Atmos sceptic, reportedly, although he's never given particularly juicy quotes about why he doesn't use the format. He prefers old-school 5.1 mixes with DTS, and just like all of the big films he's released on 4K in the last few years, that's how The Odyssey arrives.

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Now, if you have a system that can do either just as happily, this might not matter to you. What it does mean, though, is that Nolan's penchant for slightly blurry audio mixes is sustained – and there are indeed moments that are pretty hard to make out. In particular, during scenes on the open sea in rough weather (and there are a few), don't expect to be able to understand all of what's being shouted back and forth.

Honestly, I'd have loved a slightly clearer Atmos mix for these moments, even if I can understand Nolan's argument that traditional 5.1 is more universal. I'd also say that the moments when you can't hear too clearly are very much intended, so it's no loss. If you were wondering, though, there you go.

Beyond sound, though, the picture quality on show is really jaw-dropping at times. There are a couple of moments when Nolan cuts back to Odysseus on the beach with Calypso, and the brightness of the frame, and the sheer detail in their faces, make it possibly a reference-level option for me.

It also shouldn't go without saying that a massive highlight of the release is the extra Blu-ray disc full of behind-the-scenes featurettes and interviews. This scale of a film production is one that makes for fascinating explanations, and some of the footage of sets and locations is worth the price of entry on its own.

If you've not seen The Odyssey yet, then this is an obvious recommendation this holiday season. On a solid Blu-ray player (or just your PS5 in between GTA 6 sessions), the film's a stunning piece of audiovisual work. It's also a shoo-in as a gift for any cinephile in your life, provided they have the equipment to pair it with.