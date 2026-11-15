Is this Netflix's biggest finale of the year? Emily in Paris might go out with a bang

There's no point pretending that Netflix is some smalltime player in the media world now – it's the biggest streaming service on the planet, and it's built that base by releasing a series of hugely popular shows over the years. In the last half decade, few of its new arrivals have been quite so well-received as Emily in Paris, though.

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This show, starring Lily Collins as the eponymous Emily, fuses the world of fashion with a good old-fashioned rom-com style drama, keeping things really light-hearted as it does so. That equation has seen it become a massive success for Netflix, but all good things must come to and end, and it's getting its final season before the year is out. Now we have a full trailer to digest.

Emily in Paris: The Final Season | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer opens with some heart-warming flashbacks to the younger Emily who first arrived in Paris, and some of the romantic entanglements she's gotten into along the way. It ends, though, by signalling what new romantic European destination she'll be jetting off to this time – Greece.

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After all, in recent seasons the show has been less rooted in Paris, with Emily cavorting around Europe at fashion weeks and on assignments. This time, it looks like she'll get her Mamma Mia! moment, enjoying the Aegean sunshine and perhaps reconnecting with one or two of those old flames unexpectedly.

The question of who she ends up with in the long run is what we'd expect to see definitively answered when the season ends, but the fun is moreso in the getting there than in the slightly obvious answer for those who love the show. It's unashamedly cheesy and silly, after all, which means you do slightly have to be in the mood for some lightweight fun.

If that's your bag, though, you probably already had the premiere date marked in your calendar – and it's a big one. 24 December, otherwise known as Christmas eve, is quite a punchy choice from Netflix, but since this is basically its biggest finale this year (Stranger Things having technically ended in the final hours of 2025), why not shoot for those holiday eyeballs?

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