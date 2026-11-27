If you make one TV upgrade this Black Friday, make it this 4K Blu-ray player
We so rarely get real discounts on this Panasonic banger
Around six months ago, I upgraded my home cinema setup with a dedicated 4K Blu-ray player – the Panasonic DP-UB820. Previously, I'd been using the inescapably loud disc drive of my PS5 Pro, and while that had been solid enough from a picture-quality point of view, the change was fairly stark.
All of a sudden, I was able to enjoy features like Dolby Vision, and also get far more straightforward media controls using the player's remote. Plus, in quiet and emotional scenes, I no longer have to listen to a disc drive that whirs like a small engine (although it's not totally silent if you don't have a cabinet for it).
The upgrade is brilliant, and I've been waiting for the DP-UB820 to get a discount ever since. Finally, in honour of Black Friday, it's been given a price cut, although there's no telling how long it might last.
Start doing some research into the best 4K Blu-ray players on the market and you'll quickly be inundated with recommendations for this one – which makes a £50 discount extremely welcome, given it's solid value even at full price.
Another massive trick that this player has up its sleeve is that it can actually upscale normal, 1080p Blu-rays when it plays them. It makes them sharper and 4K-seeming, without overdoing it so that it becomes obvious, and the effect is really quite marvellous.
Since plenty of movies haven't yet been given the 4K treatment, this really can be a game-changer, and in some cases can make the normal Blu-ray the best way to watch. After all, some remasters can smooth things out weirdly and make for a weird experience.
With HDR10+ support fully there and reliable, it's also future-proof on a picture feature that's still not really being used that widely yet, making this as good a time to buy it as ever.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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