As we turn a corner into the end of the year, there are heaps of sales on right now. Most of them – such as the best Amazon deals or many retailers' best Black Friday deals – are for tech and home products.

But don't overlook the best streaming services, as there's a superb deal on from Paramount+ that's enough to make me forget about paying for Netflix. The service is offering a huge discount on its 4K Premium service for two months.

Save 79% Paramount Plus: was £13.99 now £2.99 at Paramount+ No code required: new sign-ups to Paramount's streaming service can get an almost 80% discount for two months on the top-tier package. Thereafter you can decide whether to continue with the subscription, which increases to full price, but is on a month-by-month basis – with no obligations.

Right now is a very good time to tune into Paramount+, too, as you'll be able to catch the full two seasons of Guy Ritchie's MobLand, starring former Bond, Pierce Brosnan, rather than having to wait week by week.

There are heaps more shows exclusive to the service, with the latest season of Dexter: Resurrection having just begun to air. You'll also be able to dig into seasons of Tulsa King, South Park, Landman, and many more.

Indeed, I've spent more time tuning into Paramount+ shows of late than anything on either Netflix's or Amazon's services, which has made me contemplate if I should even continue paying for the former. And at this price it's a rare subscription steal.

There's no obligation to continue with the subscription after the two months elapse, if you don't wish to pay the £/$13.99 per month that it otherwise increase rise to. That monthly price is still lower than Netflix for the equivalent 4K package though.

That's the other benefit of this Paramount deal: it's for the top-tier package, so you get Ultra-HD 4K streaming quality, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound where available, for the best possible experience. It truly looks great.

This deal is available to both UK and US sign-ups, so whether you're using Sterling or Dollars, it's a universal deal. I'd be signing up immediately if I wasn't already a customer. It expires on 30 November, so get to it.